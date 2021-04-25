Investment giant Blackstone opens Israel office

Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms, is setting up an office in Israel. The company, which has $649 billion in assets under management, said Sunday that Yifat Oron, who previously served as CEO of LeumiTech, will serve as a senior managing director and head of the firm’s new office in Tel Aviv.

Oron will lead Blackstone’s growth and tech investments in Israel for its $4.5 billion Blackstone Growth (BXG) fund, the firm’s growth equity business, and assist with other investing efforts across the firm. She brings more than twenty years of experience as a tech investor and executive in Israel, with leadership roles in venture capital, banking and consulting, the company said.

Gillerman will become chairman of Blackstone Israel, and continue to serve as an adviser to the team.

Until now, Blackstone’s investments in Israel were few and relatively small, a spokesperson for the company said. Last summer, the company participated in a $25 million funding round for cybersecurity validation company Pcysys. The new Israeli office will give the firm a much stronger presence here, and Gillerman said he was “confident” that several local investments will be made in the near future.

Blackstone will focus on investing in mature, growth-stage companies, and won’t be competing with local venture capital funds, Gillerman noted.

"We are increasingly focused on investing in fast-growing sectors, such as technology, life sciences and the digital economy," said Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone Chairman, CEO and co-founder. "Israel is one of the most promising markets in the world in these areas and Yifat is the perfect choice to scale our firm's presence and investments there."

There had been talk of Blackstone developing an Israeli presence in the past, including talks in 2012 of a joint venture with Israel’s Blackstone Group. However, those never materialized.

“We are big believers in Israel, which is one of the most dynamic and innovative markets in the world,” added Jon Korngold, global Head of Blackstone Growth. “I’m delighted to welcome Yifat, an outstanding technology executive and leader, to help us bring the full power of the Blackstone platform and our resources to the country’s entrepreneurs.”

Prior to serving as the CEO of Bank Leumi’s technology banking platform, Oron spent most of her career as a Partner at Vertex Venture Capital, where she invested in and served as a board member of companies across the tech ecosystem.