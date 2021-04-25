The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Investment giant Blackstone opens Israel office

Blackstone will focus on investing in mature, growth-stage companies, and won't be competing with local venture capital funds.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 25, 2021 16:49
A landscape view from the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality building (photo credit: TEL-AVIV YAFFO MUNICIPALITY)
A landscape view from the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality building
(photo credit: TEL-AVIV YAFFO MUNICIPALITY)
Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms, is setting up an office in Israel. The company, which has $649 billion in assets under management, said Sunday that Yifat Oron, who previously served as CEO of LeumiTech, will serve as a senior managing director and head of the firm’s new office in Tel Aviv.
“This is a big vote of confidence in Israel by the world’s largest asset manager,” said Dan Gillerman, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, who has served as Blackstone’s senior adviser in Israel since 2013. “We see Israel as a very exciting and promising hub of opportunity.”
Oron will lead Blackstone’s growth and tech investments in Israel for its $4.5 billion Blackstone Growth (BXG) fund, the firm’s growth equity business, and assist with other investing efforts across the firm. She brings more than twenty years of experience as a tech investor and executive in Israel, with leadership roles in venture capital, banking and consulting, the company said. 
Gillerman will become chairman of Blackstone Israel, and continue to serve as an adviser to the team.
Until now, Blackstone’s investments in Israel were few and relatively small, a spokesperson for the company said. Last summer, the company participated in a $25 million funding round for cybersecurity validation company Pcysys. The new Israeli office will give the firm a much stronger presence here, and Gillerman said he was “confident” that several local investments will be made in the near future.
Blackstone will focus on investing in mature, growth-stage companies, and won’t be competing with local venture capital funds, Gillerman noted.
“We are increasingly focused on investing in fast-growing sectors, such as technology, life sciences and the digital economy,” said Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone Chairman, CEO and co-founder. “Israel is one of the most promising markets in the world in these areas and Yifat is the perfect choice to scale our firm’s presence and investments there.”
There had been talk of Blackstone developing an Israeli presence in the past, including talks in 2012 of a joint venture with Israel’s Blackstone Group. However, those never materialized.
“We are big believers in Israel, which is one of the most dynamic and innovative markets in the world,” added Jon Korngold, global Head of Blackstone Growth. “I’m delighted to welcome Yifat, an outstanding technology executive and leader, to help us bring the full power of the Blackstone platform and our resources to the country’s entrepreneurs.”

Prior to serving as the CEO of Bank Leumi’s technology banking platform, Oron spent most of her career as a Partner at Vertex Venture Capital, where she invested in and served as a board member of companies across the tech ecosystem.
Before that, she was a technology investment banking associate at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York, and spent three years at the Directorate of R&D of Israel’s Defense Ministry, where she achieved the rank of lieutenant in the Economics, Budget & Control Department. She holds an MBA from Tel-Aviv University and a BSc in Economics and Management from the Technion.
“I’m thrilled to join Blackstone and lead the firm’s growth investments in Israel,” Oron said. “The breadth of what Blackstone can deliver to entrepreneurs in terms of capital and operating expertise is truly world-class. I’m excited to help fast-growing companies in Israel become global leaders through Blackstone’s resources and global network.”


Tags business hi-tech economy of israel investment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is IDF right to reform PTSD treatment for veterans? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
ALAN BAKER

The return of the ‘two-state solution’ - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Amotz Asa-El

The political mayhem's good news: Arabs joining the government

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by