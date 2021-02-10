SOHN Global Investment Conference Goes Virtual

The annual Sohn Tel Aviv global investment conference, one of the world’s most prestigious investment meetings, has been moved, for the first time in history, to a virtual format this year and will meet online, once a month, in a series of exclusive and prestigious financial events over the next months. Each event will be led by some of the world’s leading investment opinion leaders, who will present their finest, actionable investment ideas. The first virtual meeting was held with Mr. Jon Korngold, Global Head of Blackstone Growth, on December 20. The second session was held on January 24 and was led by Blackrock executives. Additional events are scheduled for February 21 with CITI; on March 21 with Mr. Fergal Mullen, Partner at Highland Capital; on April 21, to be led by Mr. Oren Zeev, Founding Partner at Zeev Ventures; and on May 21, to be led by Mr. Gilad Altshuler, Co-CEO at Altshuler Shaham. Each session lasts up to 45 minutes and includes a short presentation or an interview with a financial correspondent from Calcalist, Israel’s leading financial online newspaper.

All proceeds from the conference will be donated to the Israel Rett Syndrome Association, “Silent Angels,” a non-profit organization that supports research to find a cure for girls with Rett Syndrome, a genetic brain disorder that is discovered in the first two years of life. The Sohn Foundation raises donations through a unique strategy that combines philanthropy with value creation for donors.

“Silent Angels” was founded by Adv. Shmulik Zysman, former Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball player and founder of the international law firm ZAG. “Sohn Investment Conferences create a unique combination of being an international, prestigious event while giving back to the community,” says Zysman. “The conference participants receive a rare opportunity to hear a new investment idea, not yet released to the public, from each one of the renowned speakers from around the globe, while at the same time, donating to an important cause – the “Silent Angels” Association –in support of research to finding a cure for girls with Rett Syndrome.”

“We are at a stage where we can cure the disease,” adds Zysman. “We were able –miraculously – to progress to the point that we will start clinical trials this year with the girls themselves.” Support for additional alternatives in parallel to clinical trials in the coming years requires a substantial financial investment and the mobilization of all the resources of the foundation for the benefit of the researchers involved in the work.

Donations are tax-deductible in Israel. Tax-deductible donations can also be made in the USA and the UK. For more information on donations in the United States and Israel, write to info@rett.org.il.



