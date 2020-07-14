Israel cyber authority warns companies to patch Microsoft hackable hole

The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) issued a warning to companies nationwide on Tuesday night to immediately adopt a fix for a "severe" hole in Microsoft's Windows Domain Name System (DNS) Server. Basically, DNS is a protocol for translating between website names and their corresponding IP addresses. Microsoft issued a patch on Tuesday for a severe vulnerability in Windows DNS that could permit hackers to execute arbitrary code against targets and gain control of companies' entire information technology infrastructure.Israel's own cybersecurity firm, Check Point, uncovered the vulnerability and reported it to Microsoft.According to the INCD and reports, the hole would allow attackers to intercept and interfere with emails and network traffic, tamper with services, and steal employees' credentials.INCD urged all Israeli companies to quickly patch their networks, saying that though there were known known cases yet of it being exploited, it was likely that hackers would jump on the vulnerability soon.Microsoft has been releasing multiple patches recently, having discovered additional vulnerabilities in Windows 10 and Windows Server distributions.