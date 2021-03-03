Israel cyber authority warns users about Microsoft hack vulnerability

Microsoft's announcement that it had suffered a massive hack came late Tuesday, naming the group Hafnium as trying to take advantage of previously unknown security weaknesses in the email application Exchange Server. The hack came only 10 weeks after a major one by Russian hackers of US provider SolarWinds.

The Israel National Cyber Directorate emphasized that Microsoft has defined the vulnerabilities as "grave and easily exploitable."

In its announcement, the software giant called on users to update Exchange Server to fix four vulnerabilities in the program.

According to Microsoft, it could attribute the hack to Hafnium “based on observed victimology, tactics and procedures.”

“Even though we’ve worked quickly to deploy an update for the Hafnium exploits, we know that many nation-state actors and criminal groups will move quickly to take advantage of any unpatched systems,” Microsoft’s corporate vice president Tom Burt wrote in a blog post.

The company added that Hafnium utilized “limited and targeted attacks” by working through leased virtual private servers.

Burt said that Hanufim would first "gain access to an Exchange Server either with stolen passwords or by using the previously undiscovered vulnerabilities to disguise itself as someone who should have access."

Second, the hacker "would create what’s called a web shell to control the compromised server remotely," and finally used "that remote access – run from the US-based private servers – to steal data from an organization’s network."