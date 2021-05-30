Israeli biotech firm CEO ranked among top 100 Harvard tech alumni of 2021

Noam Solomon, CEO of Israeli biotech firm Immunai, was ranked among the top 100 Harvard University alumni in technology of 2021, according to the Alumni Spotlight website.
Immunai had made waves recently for its efforts at mapping the human immune system. The company is on a mission to reprogram the immune system to advance personalized medicine to better detect, diagnose and treat diseases, Solomon told The Jerusalem Post in February.
Other prominent Jewish names on the list include YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The news comes weeks after Immunai was recognized as part of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards.
“Since our launch from stealth this time last year, our team has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and leading academic institutions and hospitals to elucidate immunological mysteries, discover novel drug targets and map the immune system to a degree that allows us to reprogram it with more targeted therapies,” Solomon said in a statement.
“I’m proud of what our team has accomplished and am grateful for this award’s validation of our technology and innovation.”Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.
