Israeli company selected as finalist for 2021 RSA conference

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 5, 2021 20:27
Israeli cybersecurity company Apiiro announced on Wednesday that it has been named one of ten finalists for the RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its Code Risk Platform, the first of its kind in the industry.
The contest, which is scheduled to take place on May 19 and has, since 2005, served as a platform for innovative young cybersecurity companies to showcase groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup."
Apiiro will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.
Apiiro's platform analyzes data from throughout an organization's development process to help it identify, prioritize, and remediate risky material changes. It also helps organizations build an application risk program by providing risk visibility across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge & business impact.
"Put simply: your Board doesn't care about Application Security. It cares about Application Risk," said Idan Plotnik, CEO of Apiiro. "Our Code Risk Platform™ gives security, compliance, and development teams the insights they need to strategically and securely drive Digital Transformation."

"We are happy to welcome the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists to our virtual stage and we look forward to hearing about their innovative ideas that are sure to combat tomorrow's cybersecurity threats," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference.
The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success, as the top 10 finalists have collectively seen over 50 acquisitions and $8.2 billion in funding since the start of the contest.
"For the last 16 years, RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists have gone on to make significant impacts on the world of cybersecurity. We are confident that this year's finalists will continue the trend with their thought-provoking approaches and will make a lasting impact on the industry," Martin added.


