The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What lessons can we learn from the Shirbit cyberattack? - opinion

How can we protect our personal information and finances safe from cyberattacks?

By LEON HARRIS  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 19:29
Cyber Hackers (photo credit: REUTERS)
Cyber Hackers
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 Recently the computer system of the Shirbit insurance company was hacked and some customer data was stolen and published after Shirbit reportedly refused to pay a ransom. This reminds us that our information and know-how are valuable assets, just like bricks and mortar – we should consider how to keep them both locked up and backed up.
The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) published data security instructions on December 6, and the Israeli CPA Institute has advised its members to apply them.
Advice to the government!
The INCD published guidance to the government about parallel verification of people on the telephone, fraud analysis, tracing IP addresses, geolocation and so forth.
In the case of the Shirbit leaks, the main risk concerns the publication of pictures of identity cards and driver licenses as the issue dates are often used for verification purposes (including for online tax reporting).
Therefore, the INCD recommends issuing smart new identity cards. The INDC began promoting a year ago a legislative amendment to enable use of secure biometric identification by smartphone rather than using issue dates and birth dates. It seems this still needs to be done.
Advice to the public:
To help prevent data leaks or phishing/vishing expeditions (imposters trying to gain access), the INCD recommends not clicking on links or attachments received, instead to yourself go into their website by keying in the address or using a search engine. Also don’t give away internal information of a business, call them back. (Comment: many invoices are sent electronically for you to click on, check you know the sender).
As for passwords, the INCD recommends making them a long non-standard combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols. As for securing personal details, the INCD recommends two-step authentication or a number of techniques such as authentication apps, SMS messages to smartphones, verification codes, fingerprints of facial identification.
Another obvious thing is to check your credit card purchases and check they are all yours. Also, ask your credit card company to send a warning SMS regarding any charges out of the ordinary.  
The Israeli INDC published plenty more guidance on its website in English and Hebrew, which is well worth reviewing. Much of it was written two or three years ago, but it is never too late to ward off some hackers.
And some more from the UK National Cyber Security Centre:
The UK National Cyber Security Centre appears to perform a similar role to the INCD. They likewise recommend backing up your data and safeguarding against malware (malicious software). 
Malware is software or web content that can harm your organization, such as the recent WannaCry outbreak. The most well-known form of malware is viruses, which are self-copying programs that infect legitimate software. Consequently, it is recommended to install and turn on antivirus software, and prevent personnel from downloading doubtful apps. Also, only download apps for mobile phones and tablets from manufacturer-approved stores (like Google Play or Apple App Store). Keep all IT equipment and systems up to date (patching) to help improve security. Control how disk-on-keys (memory sticks) and memory packs are used, as well as. And switch on a firewall. 
Firewalls create a “buffer zone” between your own network and external networks (such as the Internet). Most popular operating systems now include a firewall, so it may simply be a case of switching this on.
Comments:
Consult a computer expert on all computer system aspects. Consult them and lawyers on European GDPR privacy requirements.
Computer experts tend to recommend a more advanced firewall and full disaster recovery ability in place – this is more extensive than backing-up. And correspondence from outside the business should be filtered or vetted.
Also, when employees leave, their access to their old email account should generally be stopped, and any subsequent emails from business contacts be re-routed to someone else senior.
It is interesting to note that although Israel seemed to be falling behind on e-filing of tax returns, Israel is now catching up to other countries. This was partly due to the need to adopt protective measures – the government wants taxes not viruses. Accountants and other tax advisers use encrypted systems of the Israeli Tax Authority. Emails to or from tax officials can take an hour or so to arrive. The good news is there is now less need to attach copious supporting documents to tax returns due to data quantity limits intended to keep out the bad stuff.
As always, consult experienced professional advisers in the sphere of expertise in each country at an early stage in specific cases.
leon@h2cat.com
 
The writer is a certified public accountant and tax specialist at Harris Horowiz Consulting & Tax Ltd.


Tags finance cyber security israel cyber security insurance hack hacker Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by