Israeli drones patrolling oil fields in UAE, infrastructure worldwide

An Israeli company's autonomous drones are being used worldwide to patrol infrastructure, checking for malfunction and security breaches.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 18, 2021 01:37
Percepto drone (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli drones from the company Percepto are being used to monitor various locations in the United Arab Emirates, including oil fields, solar farms and other infrastructure. The drones are used for security purposes and also to identify malfunctions in real time.
The drones, equipped with night vision cameras as well as cameras for daytime use, operate autonomously, using AI to analyze what the cameras pick up and identify malfunctions or security issues. The drones also return to their docks independently for charging.
They are able to operate 24/7, including in conditions of extreme heat and can scan wide areas without the need for any human intervention. 
The drones are also in use monitoring energy and communications companies as well as a variety of other infrastructure around the world, said the company. The drones were used to help with repairs after hurricanes damaged power lines in Florida.
Percepto was founded in 2014 and is now one of the ten biggest autonomous drone companies in the world said the company. Since its founding it has raised USD 72.5 million and is currently expanding, planning to double the number of workers in its development center in Modi’in.


Tags United Arab Emirates drone israel security drone
