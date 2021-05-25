Israeli firm ADI launches device to prevent forgotten baby syndrome

Bcare, an Israeli invention, was developed prior to the implementation of an amendment to a law that will take effect on August 1, requiring the installation of a safety system in all private vehicles that transport children under the age of four.

The system consists of a dedicated app and a cushion placed on the child’s seat, which are connected to Bluetooth. When the child is seated on the cushion, the system is activated.

If the driver begins to walk away from the car, the Bluetooth communication will disconnect, and a voice and visual alert will appear on the driver’s smartphone, warning that a child is still in the vehicle

The alert will appear for about four minutes. As long as the driver has not stopped the alert, text messages will be sent to people the driver listed during the registration process as emergency contacts. They will be sent a message with a link to the location of the vehicle.

The system costs NIS 490.

“In the development of the system for preventing forgotten baby syndrome, the company’s team worked for more than a year with an investment of about NIS 300,000,” ADI Systems CEO Avi Zino said in a press release. “The product passed all the tests in an Israeli laboratory certified by the Transportation Ministry.”

