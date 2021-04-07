The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli start-up raises $13m. to assist grieving families

The company, Empathy, designed an app to guide "families through the logistical and emotional complexities experienced with loss," Empathy said in a statement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 7, 2021 09:35
LAILA MOURNS as she holds a picture of her daughter Rola Yacoub, north of Beirut on February 21, 2014. Family said Yacoub was beaten to death by her husband in front of their children the previous year; he was later released. A few thousand people then took to the streets of the Lebanese capital in (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
LAILA MOURNS as she holds a picture of her daughter Rola Yacoub, north of Beirut on February 21, 2014. Family said Yacoub was beaten to death by her husband in front of their children the previous year; he was later released. A few thousand people then took to the streets of the Lebanese capital in
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
An Israeli tech start-up raised $13 million in a seed funding round to assist grieving families after losing a loved one.
The company, Empathy, designed an app to guide "families through the logistical and emotional complexities experienced with loss," Empathy said in a statement.
While the emotional toll of a loss is significant, the logistical nightmare of funeral arrangements, validating wills, account cancellations, estate administration, benefit claims and property clean-out. The hope of the app is to free up families with the time to grieve, instead of dealing with logistical issues.
"It’s the inherent optimism of human nature that causes us to avoid talking about death,” said Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy Ron Gura. "But because we don’t discuss it, we miss out on important opportunities to innovate and provide families with technology that can help them manage some of life’s most challenging moments — and this leaves families overwhelmed and underserved.
"Logistics are made hard by grief, and grief is made harder by logistics," Gura added. "Software can and will play a huge role in helping families deal with loss and will hopefully drive a much needed change in the industry at large."
The app provides both technological and human support to provide users with a digital companion to navigate through the immediate future after a loss in the family - automating processes, simplifying steps, making informed decisions and avoiding common mistakes.
The app will also personalize the experience for each family to ensure there is not an excess of information presented. Emotional and practical support are also available for users.
“The end-of-life industry is a large sector that has been untouched by the wave of digital transformation occurring in every other industry,” said Co-Founder and Managing Director at General Catalyst Joel Cutler. “Empathy is unique in that it addresses both the emotional and logistical anguish of loss.  
"We believe this is the technology and experience that can greatly benefit every family.”
“The Empathy team is directing their vast experience in consumer software to significantly improve how people handle the burdens that come with death,” said Co-Founder and Equal Partner at Aleph Michael Eisenberg. “When grieving, many families do not have the bandwidth to deal with tasks and bureaucracy.
"By combining financial technology and emotional understanding, Empathy has built a product for the next-of kin with compassion at its core.”


Tags technology family funeral start-up app death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

'Coup': Netanyahu's dangerous rhetoric undermines democracy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by