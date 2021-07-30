Israeli startup develops 2m. dollar system to enhance e-sports training

The system incorporates technology which analyzes the player's reaction, thought process and play style, used to improve cognitive skills and enhance the player's abilities.

E-sports teams will be able to set up their own training academies, enabling fans to go through the same training process professional players do, with the possibility of eventually competing professionally for the teams.

The sum gained from the campaign will go towards integrating the new system into the training of leading professional e-sports teams from around the globe. Edge Gaming reached its pre-seed goal of two million dollars, in a funding campaign led by AnD Ventures and Stardom Ventures, both Israeli companies.

The company was founded by brothers Asaf and Omri Gazit, who are the CEO and COO of Edge Gaming respectively.

"In our military service, we prepared soldiers for some of the most complicated situations a person can withstand. We found that, despite the obvious differences, the training soldiers and professional e-sports players go through are comparable," said CEO Asaf Gazit.

"In e-sports, players need to process a great deal of information in the matter of seconds. The system we created, the first of its kind, analyzes the players' ability to process that information and offers training exercises to improve their play," Gazit added.

