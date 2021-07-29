The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel, US complete 'Juniper Falcon' military drill

Juniper Falcon focused on scenarios that would see the deployment of US forces in Israel under fire during conflict and saw troops train in several locations across the country.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 29, 2021 15:19
The joint exercise of the IDF and the US Army, Juniper Falcon, kicks off (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The joint exercise of the IDF and the US Army, Juniper Falcon, kicks off
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
US and Israeli troops concluded the week-long Juniper Falcon drill on Tuesday that simulated coordination between the two countries in the event of a ballistic missile threat to Israel.
Two US Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from the 37th Airlift Squadron arrived last week with troops and equipment from US Air Forces in Europe and Air Force Africa Airmen. The exercise ended on Tuesday.
Juniper Falcon focused on scenarios in which US forces would deploy in Israel under fire during conflict. The troops trained in several locations across the country.
According to a statement released by EUCOM, the drill, “serves as an opportunity for US military personnel and the IDF to exercise together and learn from one another” and “represents another step in the deliberate and strategic relationship between the US and Israel and contributes to overall regional stability.”
During the exercise, Lt.-Gen. Steven L. Basham, Deputy Commander of US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa came to Israel and met with senior IDF officers, including the head of the Operation’s Division, Brig.-Gen. Oded Basiok, the IAF commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin and Brig.-Gen. Gilad Biran, commander of the Air Defense Division.
According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, among the issues discussed were the fighting between Israel and Hamas in May, and the conclusions the military drew from the conflict “with the aim of learning and deepening Israeli-American cooperation.”
The 11-day Operation Guardian of the Walls campaign saw over 4,360 rockets and missiles fired into Israel from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Some 400 munitions were fired each day, almost four times more than the daily average of rockets launched per day during the 2014 Operation Protective Edge and the 2006 Second Lebanon War.
Of the 4,360 launches, some 1,100 aimed at populated areas, were intercepted by Iron Dome. Twelve civilians and one soldier were killed in Israel during the fighting.
While most of the rockets, mortars, and missiles landed in open areas in southern Israel, 120 rockets were fired towards central Israel including Tel Aviv.
The IDF has said that while dozens of Hamas targets were hit, including weapons manufacturing plants and multi-barrel rocket launchers during the fighting, they were not able to destroy the group’s rocket arsenal.
Juniper Falcon is held “in accordance with long-standing bilateral agreements between US European Command and the Israel Defense Forces,” EUCOM said in a statement, adding that it was a “long-planned event” that is “designed to test simulated emergency response procedures, ballistic missile defense and crisis response assistance in the defense of Israel.”
Washington and Israel have signed an agreement which would see the US come to Israel's aid with missile defense in times of war. A week before the drill began, the IDF released an updated intelligence assessment that said that the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group has an arsenal of between 130,000-150,000 rockets and missile and could launch about 3,000 projectiles per day for at least a week, should fighting break out.
The exercise was a continuation of a virtual air defense drill that took place in February with IDF troops operating in Israel and American troops in Germany where EUCOM is based.
Despite COVID affecting the ability to hold in-person training, the IAF has taken part in close to 20 drills in the past year.


