The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli startup Tipalti hits over $8b valuation after $270m investment

Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, Wordpress.com, and ZipRecruiter, use Tipalti to reduce operational workload.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 23:37

Updated: DECEMBER 9, 2021 00:00
Tipalti offices at Glil Yam (photo credit: DIMA KARMINSKY)
Tipalti offices at Glil Yam
(photo credit: DIMA KARMINSKY)
Israeli accounting software firm Tipalti announced on Wednesday it has raised $270 million in series F funding at a valuation of $8.3 billion, bringing total funding raised to date to just over $550 million and placing Tipalti among the most valuable private fintech companies in the world.
Named for the Hebrew expression for "We handled it," Tipalti said they will use the funding to accelerate its product roadmap and customer operations, as well as expand globally to transform global financial operations for high-velocity customers.
The startup, with offices in Kibbutz Glil Yam (near Herzliya), California, Texas, London, Toronto, and more, allows organizations to efficiently and securely pay thousands of partners and vendors in 196 countries within minutes. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, Wordpress.com, and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload and accelerate the financial close.
Tipalti CEO and co-founder Chen Amit CourtesyTipalti CEO and co-founder Chen Amit Courtesy
“This latest investment will enable Tipalti to add more to our product lines and capabilities in the next 18 months than we have over the past 10 years combined,” said Chen Amit, co-founder and CEO of Tipalti. “We are on a journey to transform financial operations, relieve finance leaders from those mundane, cumbersome, risky tasks, and elevate the financial capabilities for high velocity organizations to rival those of the Fortune 5000.”
“We believe Tipalti is reshaping how businesses manage their financial operations, and their growth and industry-leading retention rates are evidence that they are on a mission to solve important challenges for their customers,” said Larry Aschebrook, founder and managing partner, G Squared, who led the funding. “The company’s differentiated solutions, combined with their strategic vision and ability to execute, position Tipalti as a true disruptor in the global payables landscape. We see a huge opportunity in the target market that is largely underserved currently and look forward to working together with Tipalti.”
Israeli fintech companies have relished in unprecedented growth in 2021, in part to digital acceleration brought on by the pandemic.  According to a Deloitte Catalyst study, 24% more fintech and insurtech companies reached $1 billion valuations in 2019-2021, compared to 2011-2018.​


Tags startup finance technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by