Israeli startup Tipalti hits over $8b valuation after $270m investment

Israeli accounting software firm Tipalti announced on Wednesday it has raised $270 million in series F funding at a valuation of $8.3 billion, bringing total funding raised to date to just over $550 million and placing Tipalti among the most valuable private fintech companies in the world.

Named for the Hebrew expression for "We handled it," Tipalti said they will use the funding to accelerate its product roadmap and customer operations, as well as expand globally to transform global financial operations for high-velocity customers.

The startup, with offices in Kibbutz Glil Yam (near Herzliya), California, Texas, London, Toronto, and more, allows organizations to efficiently and securely pay thousands of partners and vendors in 196 countries within minutes. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, Wordpress.com, and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload and accelerate the financial close.

Tipalti CEO and co-founder Chen Amit Courtesy

“This latest investment will enable Tipalti to add more to our product lines and capabilities in the next 18 months than we have over the past 10 years combined,” said Chen Amit, co-founder and CEO of Tipalti. “We are on a journey to transform financial operations, relieve finance leaders from those mundane, cumbersome, risky tasks, and elevate the financial capabilities for high velocity organizations to rival those of the Fortune 5000.”

“We believe Tipalti is reshaping how businesses manage their financial operations, and their growth and industry-leading retention rates are evidence that they are on a mission to solve important challenges for their customers,” said Larry Aschebrook, founder and managing partner, G Squared, who led the funding. “The company’s differentiated solutions, combined with their strategic vision and ability to execute, position Tipalti as a true disruptor in the global payables landscape. We see a huge opportunity in the target market that is largely underserved currently and look forward to working together with Tipalti.”

Israeli fintech companies have relished in unprecedented growth in 2021, in part to digital acceleration brought on by the pandemic. According to a Deloitte Catalyst study, 24% more fintech and insurtech companies reached $1 billion valuations in 2019-2021, compared to 2011-2018.​