The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli technology protects millions of Ghanaian residents from floods

The technology can be used to design a dam system and protect river tides to then reduce the risk of floods.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 01:44
Israeli technology protects millions of Ghanaian residents from floods. (photo credit: Ofek Aerial Photography GEOX)
Israeli technology protects millions of Ghanaian residents from floods.
(photo credit: Ofek Aerial Photography GEOX)
The Israeli start-up company GEOX developed technology that can predict floods and build dams, which will protect residents in Ghana from flooding disasters.
The project, worth more than $200 million and funded by the World Bank, uses three-dimensional mapping of routes, areas and buildings, which then helps estimate in advance which areas will be flooded during heavy rain and quickly alerts local residents.
Furthermore, the technology can be used to design a dam system and protect river tides to reduce the risk of floods. Many Ghanans have suffered enormous property damage as a result of repeated floods.
GEOX's mapping is based on work by Ofek Aerial Photography, which is processed and analyzed using AI so specific predictions about each building, whether it will be flooded and to what extent, can be made, and warnings can be issued accordingly to residents.
Simultaneously, the technology helps optimal planning of investments in infrastructure and protection systems. This is done by examining scenarios and models of rainwater and its impact on buildings.
Itzik Lavi, founder and CEO of GEOX (credit: GEOX)Itzik Lavi, founder and CEO of GEOX (credit: GEOX)
Itzik Levy, the CEO of GEOX, stated that "with the help of proper planning based on information, it is possible to provide protection [and] save lives and property from the climate crisis and the rapidly changing world. In addition, we want to provide solutions anywhere in the world for all types of damage as a result of strong winds, fires, earthquakes, etc."
The technology by GEOX, founded in 2018, is currently used by insurance companies, banks and local authorities in Israel, the USA, Europe and Australia to perform in-depth analyses of buildings.


Tags hi-tech world bank flood Ghana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Oaknin affair shows the value of quiet diplomacy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

IDF is no longer a people’s army, time to pay soldiers better - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
4

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by