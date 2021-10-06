The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's DreaMed gets FDA clearance for diabetes solution

Israeli company DreaMed Diabetes AI developed Advisor Pro, a decision support system to assist healthcare providers in the management of diabetes patients with insulin pumps or injections.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 16:11
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient (photo credit: DARRYL LEJA/NIH/FLICKR)
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
(photo credit: DARRYL LEJA/NIH/FLICKR)
DreaMed Diabetes AI said Wednesday that it has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to expand its platform’s target population to patients with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
The company's Advisor Pro is the first decision support system that has been cleared to assist healthcare providers in the management of diabetes patients who use insulin pumps or injections and monitor their glucose using continuous glucose monitor and/or blood glucose meters.
”There are simply not enough endocrinologists to provide the expert level care that all people with diabetes require continuously," said Eran Atlas, DreaMed’s Founder & CEO. "In the US alone, there are over 41,000 adults per endocrinologist which results in circa more than 50% of all people with diabetes that are not well managed due to limited access to proper care. DreaMed empowers the medical staff to treat significantly more patients by providing access to expert endocrinological advice in primary care settings. We can potentially help avoid thousands of unnecessary hospitalizations and medical complications for the community of people with diabetes and change the overall standards of care in this sector. The FDA clearance puts us on a path to help millions of people with diabetes and our next step is to develop and extend our solution to cover all injectable or oral medications for diabetes.”
An estimated 463 million adults currently live with diabetes (9.3% of the world’s adult population), with that number predicted to rise to 578m. (10.2%) by 2030 and to 700m. (10.9%) by 2045. Annual global health expenditure on diabetes is estimated to be $760 billion, and estimated to reach $845b. by 2045.
The health costs of treating the complications of diabetes account for over 50% of the direct health costs of diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for around 90% of diabetes cases worldwide.
DreaMed Diabetes (credit: Courtesy)DreaMed Diabetes (credit: Courtesy)
DreaMed Advisor Pro previously received a CE Mark and was cleared by the FDA for people with type 1 diabetes using insulin pump therapy with continuous glucose sensors and/or blood glucose meters and is already deployed by diabetes treatment centers like Yale New Haven Health, Texas Children’s Hospital, University of Florida and more, the company said. 


