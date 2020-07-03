Israel's Rafael, IAI work with UAE counterpart to combat coronavirus

In a historic move, the United Arab Emirates's (UAE) leading technology company Group 42 (G42) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two Israeli hi-tech companies: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Rafael) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).The three companies plan on exploring collaborations in research and development in order to offer effective solutions against the novel COVID-19. The companies, which celebrated their cooperation in a virtual signing ceremony, intend to use each one of their fields of expertise and technologies to develop medical initiatives to combat coronavirus."At G42, we embrace international cooperation as a way to develop new and innovative technological solutions for the public good," said G42 CEO Peng Xiao. "The UAE has led by example in the global collaborative effort to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, and our company is privileged to follow the lead and share resources and expertise with Rafael and IAI for such a significant cause."UAE's G42 has been working hard since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to provide effective solutions relating to the deadly virus, including a recent end-to-end detection solution found in cooperation with Oxford Nanopore Technologies.Rafael is world-famous for its advanced defense systems, including the recent development of a high-powered laser system that detects, identifies and intercepts moving targets, allowing for advanced security of air space from hostile drones.IAI has also been working hard in the field of technological defense, recently signing on a cooperation agreement with a European power that had not been named to provide them with an advanced special mission aircraft that is primarily used for strategic intelligence.