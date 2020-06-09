IAI inks $350 million deal with major European country for aircraft

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), one of Israel's large aerospace and aviation manufacturers, signed a major contract Tuesday valued at $350 million with an unnamed European power to supply it with advanced special mission aircraft, which is used primarily for strategic intelligence, according to a press release from the company.

The contract will be executed via IAI’s ELTA Systems, a section that specializes in special mission aircraft, such as early warning aircraft and surveillance drones.

IAI has been involved in providing advanced military equipment to numerous countries around the world. The company also announced a technological breakthrough for its special mission aircraft that will allow high performance business jets to be used in potential reconnaissance, via advanced sensor miniaturization technology, which is coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning software applications.

At the moment, most countries use converted cargo or passengers planes as special mission aircraft.

Some of the special mission aircraft being offered by IAI include equipment designed for early warning and control, air-to-ground surveillance, maritime patrol and signals intelligence aircraft.

In response to the announcement, Gideon Landa, Vice-President and General Manager of Airborne Systems & Radars Division of ELTA Systems, said that “As part of IAI’s strategy, we are bolstering our presence in Europe for leveraging our business and extending cooperation. IAI’s Special Mission Aircraft offer advanced and unique technological capabilities to meet a broad range of most demanding intelligence missions."

Landa also emphasized the strategic importance of the deal, saying that "Europe represents a strategic business region for IAI, and we will continue to broaden our products and services to bring our unique technologies to the benefit of our customer’s evolving operational requirements.”