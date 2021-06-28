Kleos Space slated to launch its second satellite cluster

Kleos Space, a provider of outer space engineering and technology development services, is slated to launch its second mission on June 29, the Luxembourg-based company said in a statement. Kleos, which aims to guard borders, protect assets and save lives by offering global activity-based intelligence and geolocation services, successfully launched its Scouting Mission in November 2020. Their satellite technology assists in the detection of unseen maritime activity, including drug and human trafficking. The second mission, called the Polar Vigilance, which is compromised of four satellites (KSF1a, KSF1b, KSF1c, KSF1d), has been moved to late June and will take place aboard the Spaceflight SXRS-5/SpaceX Transporter-2 Mission from Cape Canaveral. Kleos's website states that the KS-F1 satellites will hurl into a 500-600km Sun Synchronous orbit, increasing the company's coverage to the north and south of the 37 degree inclination of the Scouting Mission satellites. A live feed of Tuesday's launch will be posted to their site. Kleos also announced that their third satellite cluster, called the Polar Patrol Mission, is expected to launch later this year, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}