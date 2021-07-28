MassChallenge winners include fertility treatment, 3D organ printer

Among the winners were an application that helps in making business decisions, a digital service that streamlines the fertility treatment process, a company that has developed a platform for printing organs and tissues, a project that makes public spaces accessible to the visually impaired, and more. The winners will receive an all-expenses-paid roadshow and business trip to Boston and New York City to meet with investors, VCs and sector-specific leaders in the global MassChallenge community this fall.

The program's 42 participating global start-ups and entrepreneurs presented their projects this week in Jerusalem. This year's cohort was the most geographically diverse group to date and 43% of the start-ups were led by at least one female founder.

“At times of Global challenge, we need new ideas, innovation and partnership to solve our shared realities and the start-ups accelerated in the MassChallenge Israel cohort are doing just that,” said Yonit Golub Serkin, Managing Director of MassChallenge Israel. “We are proud to have partnered with outstanding corporate and government partners who are dedicated to catalyzing and supporting innovation and to the founders who are committed to creating a smarter, healthier, and more connected future.”

The 249 alumni companies of MassChallenge Israel have raised over $530 million to date, while creating 12,000 direct and indirect jobs globally.

This year's winners include:

Accounting Made Easy (South Africa) helps non-financial people to understand finance and make smart business decisions with a hands-on learning experience.

EcoPhage (Israel) provides sustainable and effective, phage-based crop protection solutions for bacterial diseases

Fabric (United States) brings geospatial experiences to mobile apps by combining real-time geolocation, augmented reality and messaging capabilities in one turnkey technology.

Fabriloo (Israel) provides a solution to the global need for a safe toilet with off-grid, waterless, sanitation systems.

IMMA (Israel) offers women a remote monitoring system to perform their own follicles ultrasound follow-ups in their own home, thus increasing access, lowering stress and saving time both for patients and physicians.

Matricelf (Israel) is developing a platform for autologous (personal) 3D printing of tissues and organs that significantly reduce the risk of rejection.

RightHear (Israel) turns public spaces into accessible environments with its audible wayfinding system for the visually-impaired, 90% of whom do not read braille.

Serenno Medical (Israel) is developing a novel method to monitor, identify and avoid Acute Kidney Injury and other common, life-threatening complications in Intensive Care hospitalizations.

WiDE (Israel) is a personalized digital platform for children with developmental needs, to help them overcome challenges in a playful, easy and effective way.

