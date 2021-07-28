Israeli start-up's new technology won't leave disabled people speechless

A pioneering Israeli start-up has given a voice to disabled people who previously have not been able to benefit from popular voice activation technologies, according to a Technion University press release. A new app called Voiceitt, started by Technion alumni Danny Weissberg and Stas Tiomkin, enables voice programs such as Siri and Alexa to recognize uncommon speech problems in those with severe speech impediments, the university said. Using artificial intelligence, the technology builds a complete speech model so that it can understand a much wider range of words and instructions.The more time the user spends providing information – such as repeating a specific phrase for a few minutes – the better Voiceitt will become at understanding unique speech patters.
The app aims to help disabled people live independently, by using the technology to manage challenging tasks such as changing light and temperature settings, opening and closing windows and doors, and ordering food deliveries.Alan Aziz, CEO of Technion UK, praised Voiceitt's novel inclusivity.
"The brilliance of this artificial intelligence program is almost enough to leave you speechless- representing another amazing contribution from Technion graduates," he said.