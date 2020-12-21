MDClone partners with Dept of VA to improve healthcare for veterans

MDClone, a Beersheba-based digital health company, said it will work with the VHA Innovation Ecosystem, a division of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), to provide secure access to its clinical data to better understand and improve the health of the more than nine million veterans it serves.
By implementing the MDClone platform, non-technical users can quickly ask important questions and find answers, dramatically shortening timelines for quality improvement, innovation, and grass roots clinical research. The initial collaboration with MDClone will center around suicide prevention, chronic disease management, precision medicine, health equity, and COVID-19. For example, practitioners can tackle issues like suicide by identifying leading indicators and proactively intervening with patients most at risk.
Veterans’ privacy and health information will be protected through the use of synthetic data, a technology from MDClone that surpasses traditional de-identification methods, the company said.
MDClone was founded in 2016, and works with major health systems, payers, and life science companies in the U.S., Canada, and Israel.
MDClone was founded in 2016, and works with major health systems, payers, and life science companies in the U.S., Canada, and Israel.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}