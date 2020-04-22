The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli company fights coronavirus with big data

Information about coronavirus has started to accumulate, but in order for it to be useful, it has to be gathered and parsed in an effective way.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 22, 2020 18:08
Computer keyboard [illustrative]. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Computer keyboard [illustrative].
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Is big data the key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic?
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, one of the main challenges it has posed is the complete lack of information on the new virus. A few months later, while scientists all over the world have rushed to study the coronavirus and the diseased it causes. Information has started to accumulate, but in order for it to be useful, it has to be gathered and parsed in an effective way.
For this purpose, the Beersheba-based company MDCLone has stepped up and is developing a pandemic package to help health officials fight the virus, Ziv Ofek, founder and CEO at MDClone, told The Jerusalem Post.
Established four years ago, the company provides big data solutions for health care systems and works with organizations in several countries including Israel, the US and Canada. Thanks to its experience, it found itself in an advantageous position to tackle the challenges brought by the virus.
COVID-19 is the most crucial disease today, but it is not radically different from other diseases regarding the use of a data platform,” he said. “We have been developing ours for four years, it is a very broad health measurements and research platform. What we have been doing in the past few weeks is developing a specific pandemic package by adding some content that is specific to this virus.”
Ofek pointed out how if there is a point that everyone agrees on when it comes to COVID-19 it is that not enough is known about it on all fronts: clinical behavior of the disease, therapeutic patterns, operational aspects, optimization of the systems and so on.
“Today we mostly count things, how many people are infected, how many in critical conditions, how many die or recover and their age and gender, but these are very simple questions. I’m not dismissing these issues as they are important to understand the spreading of the pandemic, but they are far from being enough. The questions that physicians on the front lines have are much more complicated,” he explained, emphasizing how most decisions taken to fight the disease are currently not supported by evidence, but rather based on partial information or on instincts and intuitions.
“Quality and accessible data are therefore necessary to make better decisions,” Ofek said, adding that this has to be achieved while also protecting the privacy of the patients.
An effective collection and analysis of data could help for example to predict how many patients who are showing only moderate symptoms or no symptoms at all will turn critical and will need ventilation or which treatments that have been tried have proven to be more effective and for which kind of patients.
The MDClone platform takes the data directly from the electronic medical records in the hospitals.
The Pandemic Response Package is already operating at Sheba Medical Center and it will soon be installed in other systems in Israel and in the US and Canada.
“As a major healthcare system, we immediately consulted with MDClone to find the most effective way to leverage our data to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, according to a company’s press release. “The MDClone Pandemic Response Package enables us to share key findings and data in a collaborative environment, providing a more robust understanding of the evolving COVID-19 situation beyond our internal intel. The application is a critical addition to our efforts to help combat Coronavirus and we look forward to seeing how not only Sheba, but all members within the network make an impact globally.”
“Never in history the need to work together and to collaborate with other medical systems and countries was as significant as today,” Ofek concluded. The problem is that on a practical level is difficult for someone in a hospital in Israel to really know what is happening in a medical center in the US. We are now connecting all our members around the world into one global network currently focused on COVID-19, as a practical working network to share research and knowledge and work together on the same questions.”


Tags technology data Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New unity government ends 17 months of political stalemate at last By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy To my daughter regarding her canceled Poland mission: Choose life! By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Paul Packer We cannot forget the Holocaust By PAUL PACKER
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
5 Iran shows off drones that can reach Israel, threat increases
Iranian versions of the American RQ-170 drone which were used in a military exercise in the Gulf in Iran, involving dozens of drones, are seen on the a runway, in this undated handout photo.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by