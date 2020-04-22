Israeli company fights coronavirus with big data

Is big data the key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic?Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, one of the main challenges it has posed is the complete lack of information on the new virus. A few months later, while scientists all over the world have rushed to study the coronavirus and the diseased it causes. Information has started to accumulate, but in order for it to be useful, it has to be gathered and parsed in an effective way. For this purpose, the Beersheba-based company MDCLone has stepped up and is developing a pandemic package to help health officials fight the virus, Ziv Ofek, founder and CEO at MDClone, told The Jerusalem Post.Established four years ago, the company provides big data solutions for health care systems and works with organizations in several countries including Israel, the US and Canada. Thanks to its experience, it found itself in an advantageous position to tackle the challenges brought by the virus.“COVID-19 is the most crucial disease today, but it is not radically different from other diseases regarding the use of a data platform,” he said. “We have been developing ours for four years, it is a very broad health measurements and research platform. What we have been doing in the past few weeks is developing a specific pandemic package by adding some content that is specific to this virus.”Ofek pointed out how if there is a point that everyone agrees on when it comes to COVID-19 it is that not enough is known about it on all fronts: clinical behavior of the disease, therapeutic patterns, operational aspects, optimization of the systems and so on.“Today we mostly count things, how many people are infected, how many in critical conditions, how many die or recover and their age and gender, but these are very simple questions. I’m not dismissing these issues as they are important to understand the spreading of the pandemic, but they are far from being enough. The questions that physicians on the front lines have are much more complicated,” he explained, emphasizing how most decisions taken to fight the disease are currently not supported by evidence, but rather based on partial information or on instincts and intuitions.“Quality and accessible data are therefore necessary to make better decisions,” Ofek said, adding that this has to be achieved while also protecting the privacy of the patients.An effective collection and analysis of data could help for example to predict how many patients who are showing only moderate symptoms or no symptoms at all will turn critical and will need ventilation or which treatments that have been tried have proven to be more effective and for which kind of patients.The MDClone platform takes the data directly from the electronic medical records in the hospitals.The Pandemic Response Package is already operating at Sheba Medical Center and it will soon be installed in other systems in Israel and in the US and Canada.“As a major healthcare system, we immediately consulted with MDClone to find the most effective way to leverage our data to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, according to a company’s press release. “The MDClone Pandemic Response Package enables us to share key findings and data in a collaborative environment, providing a more robust understanding of the evolving COVID-19 situation beyond our internal intel. The application is a critical addition to our efforts to help combat Coronavirus and we look forward to seeing how not only Sheba, but all members within the network make an impact globally.”“Never in history the need to work together and to collaborate with other medical systems and countries was as significant as today,” Ofek concluded. The problem is that on a practical level is difficult for someone in a hospital in Israel to really know what is happening in a medical center in the US. We are now connecting all our members around the world into one global network currently focused on COVID-19, as a practical working network to share research and knowledge and work together on the same questions.”