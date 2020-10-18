The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

NASA grants Nokia $14.1m. to set up 4G cell service on the moon

"This fully integrated cellular network meets the stringent size, weight and power constraints of space payloads in the smallest possible form factor."

By AARON REICH  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 06:20
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
NASA plans to return to the moon in 2024, and it intends to do so with 4G communications already on the lunar service, provided by Nokia, United Press International (UPI) reported.
The announcement was made as part of a series of new contracts in lunar surface research missions the space agency announced Wednesday. These contracts are par of a larger goal, which sees NASA work to develop new technologies to eventually allow astronauts to live and work on a lunar base by 2028, according to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine in a live broadcast, UPI reported.
"We need power systems that can last a long time on the surface of the moon, and we need habitation capability on the surface," Bridenstine explained.
The contracts altogether added up to a value of $370 million, with most of the more lucrative deals going towards larger space companies, such as SpaceX. However, a total of $14.1 million was allocated to Nokia.
Nokia's innovation arm Bell Labs commented on the announcement on Twitter.

"Our pioneering innovations will be used to build and deploy the first wireless network on the moon, starting with #4G/LTE technologies and evolving to #5G," Bell Labs explained.
"The mission critical LTE network we have developed has been specially designed to withstand the extreme temperature, radiation and the vacuum conditions of space, as well as the sizable vibrational impact during launch and landing on the lunar surface. This fully integrated cellular network meets the stringent size, weight and power constraints of space payloads in the smallest possible form factor."
Having cell service on the moon could allow for communication between rovers, landers and astronauts, as explained by NSA's Space Technology Mission Directorate's associate administrator Jim Reuter, UPI reported.
"The system would also extend to spacecraft," Reuter said. "With NASA funding, Nokia will look at how terrestrial technology could be modified for the lunar environment to support reliable, high-rate communications."
"The system could support lunar surface communications at greater distances, increased speeds and provide more reliability than current standards," NASA noted in its contract award announcement on its website.
This is not the telecommunication firm's first attempt at going to the moon. Back in 2018, Nokia planned a moon mission alongside British company Vodafone, where they would use a SpaceX-made rocket and a lander and rovers made by Audi to be able to examine the lunar roving vehicle left behind by the Apollo 17 astronauts in 1972, though this plan never came to fruition, UPI reported.


Tags space NASA cellphone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle over investigating the ‘Submarine Affair’ By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by