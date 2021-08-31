Yokneam-based space computing solutions company Ramon.Space said Tuesday it was selected by the Israel Space Agency to provide a space computing payload for a mission scheduled to launch in early 2022.

The company will perform computing in-orbit including software updates and upgrades using the company’s programmable space computing systems, it said.

Ramon.Space systems provide the computing infrastructure for next-generation space applications such as communication, remote sensing, and data networking. The use of software in space has been limited because the hardware needed to support it could not function in such harsh conditions.

Ramon.Space aims to transform the way software and hardware are used in space so applications can be developed, updated and adapted in real-time, creating infinite possibilities for new space satellite payloads and deep space missions.

Ramon.Space raised $17.5 million in a round of funding earlier this year. Its technology is already deployed in space and is used in many satellites and more than 50 space missions throughout the solar system, with zero failures, the company said in May.

Ramon.Space is named after Israel’s first astronaut, Ilan Ramon, who died in 2003 when the US Columbia space shuttle burnt up as it reentered the atmosphere at the end of its mission.