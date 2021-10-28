The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Tech Buzz: Immunai, Fabric and Augury join unicorn club

Israel's hi-tech sector is exceeding all expectations this year, raising more than $19 billion so far, and is on pace to more than double previous fundraising records.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 15:47
Fabric's team. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Fabric's team.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Mega-rounds are definitely a thing now. Israel saw three new deals above $100 million in the past week, making that 10 such rounds in October alone.
Immunai, Fabric and Augury also joined the unicorn club, as their post-invetsment valuations topped $1 billion. Israel now has 74 such unicorn companies, according to tech community hub TechAviv.
The third quarter of 2021 had a total of 21 rounds of more than $100m., IVC and the Meitar law firm noted in a recent report.
Israel's hi-tech sector is exceeding all expectations this year, raising more than $19 billion so far, and is on pace to more than double previous fundraising records.
Immunai, a biotech company, announced a $215m. Series B round, increasing its valuation to more than $1 billion and raising its total funding to date to $295m. The new capital will be used to expand Immunai’s “drug actuary” platform for target validation and evaluation. The Israeli-American company uses single-cell genomics and machine learning to discover and develop novel therapeutics that reprogram the immune system. Immunai has tripled in size in the last year, with more than 120 employees (70 of whom are PhDs or MDs) in New York City, Tel Aviv, Zurich, Prague and San Francisco. The company has more than 30 partnerships with Fortune 100 pharmaceutical companies and leading academic institutions, it said.
Immunai's team. (credit: Eliad Golan)Immunai's team. (credit: Eliad Golan)
Fabric entered the unicorn club when it closed a $200 million Series C funding round, established itself in the on-demand fulfillment space, leveraging its robotic micro-fulfillment technology stack to make on-demand fulfillment profitable and scalable for retailers. Fabric runs micro-fulfillment operations for grocery and general merchandise retailers in New York City, Washington, DC and Tel Aviv, and recently announced major partnerships with Walmart, Instacart and FreshDirect.  Fabric will use the funds to expand its global team, which currently has over 300 team members with offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, and Atlanta.
Haifa-based Augury, which makes IOT and AI-driven Machine Health solutions to predict and prevent industrial machine failures, secured $180m. in new funding bringing its valuation to over $1b. With this round, Augury has raised a total of $286m. The proceeds of this round, combined with unused funds from its Series-D round, will give Augury over $200 million to expand globally and create offerings for new industries such as energy. The company's customers include Colgate-Palmolive, PepsiCo, Hershey’s ICL and Roseburg.
Tel Aviv's BackBox closed a $32 million Series A round of growth financing led by Elsewhere Partners for its comprehensive network management and security solutions. The company already works with 180+ partners such as CheckPoint, Cisco, F5 and Palo Alto Networks to support more than 500 types of software and devices with its intelligent automation solutions.
Haifa-based Tactile Mobility raised $27m. as part of a Series C funding round led by Delek Motors. This brings Tactile Mobility's total funding to $47m. The company, which leverages existing vehicle sensors and AI to equip vehicles with a sense of "touch", will use the funds to support rapidly growing demand and expand into new segments.  
Autofleet, an optimization platform for fleet owners and operators, closed an oversubscribed $20b. Series B round of funding led by Keyframe Capital. In addition to growing its R&D team, Autofleet will use proceeds to open offices in Singapore, London and New York to accelerate growth and support clients in those markets. Since closing its Series A last year, Autofleet has scaled its operations in over 12 countries and demonstrated significant improvement in key performance indicators such as reducing fleet downtime by 80 percent, reducing customer wait times by 15% and boosting utilization and revenues by 10%.
Cyabra, which can detect inauthentic narratives and fake news within online conversations, raised $5.6m. in a Series A round led by OurCrowd. The new funds bring Cyabra’s total funding close to $7.6 million raised. Founded in 2018, Cyabra has reported a 400% growth in revenue, with clients and partners including the US State Department, global advertising agency TBWA and several large financial institutions.
On the acquisition front, Tokyo's Renesas Electronics Corporation acquired Ra'anana-based Celeno Communications, which provides smart, innovative Wi-Fi solutions, for up to $315 million, depending on achieving certain milestones. The acquisition enhances Renesas’ connectivity portfolio with the addition of Celeno’s industry-leading Wi-Fi technologies and software expertise, the semiconductor company said. Celeno has operated since 2005, and has raised some $114m. in funding.
Bizzabo, an Israeli event success platform, acquired Tel Aviv-based TeeVid, a four-year-old solution for creating, producing and broadcasting virtual events. The value of the deal was not disclosed. This was Bizzabo’s third acquisition in the last five months, following its acquisitions of x.ai and Whalebone.


Tags business hi-tech technology Money
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

US adding Israel to the Visa Waiver Program a welcomed announcement - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

BU's Elie Wiesel Center mocks the Holocaust - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by