The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Tech Buzz: Israeli firm Cybereason raises $275m., tripling valuation

This round follows $389 million in prior funding from Softbank Group, CRV, Spark Capital and Lockheed Martin.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 14, 2021 16:09
Cybereason co-founders Yonatan Striem Amit, Lior Div (center) and Yossi Naar. (photo credit: CYBEREASON)
Cybereason co-founders Yonatan Striem Amit, Lior Div (center) and Yossi Naar.
(photo credit: CYBEREASON)
Even after raising a record $11.9 billion in the first half of 2021, the start-up nation is not slowing down in July. After raising more than $400 million last week, Israeli companies have raised nearly $300 million this week, and it is only Wednesday.
Cybersecurity company Cybereason said Wednesday it secured $275 million in crossover financing led by Liberty Strategic Capital. This latest round of investment triples Cybereason’s valuation and validates the company’s position as the preeminent innovator in delivering XDR, EDR, EPP and anti-ransomware solutions, the company said. Industry sources estimate the valuation at NIS 3 billion. Cybereason will use the proceeds to continue to fuel the company’s growth, driven by strong market demand for its AI-powered Cybereason Defense Platform. This round follows $389 million in prior funding from Softbank Group, CRV, Spark Capital and Lockheed Martin.
Aidoc, a Tel Aviv-based maker of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging, said it raised a $66 million Series C round, bringing its total funding to over $140 million. Aidoc's FDA-cleared solutions analyze medical images for critical conditions and trigger alerts, supporting medical specialists in reducing turnaround time and improving quality of care. The round, led by General Catalyst, follows a surge in demand for Aidoc’s AI-driven solutions, including the largest clinical deployment of AI in healthcare through its partnership with Radiology Partners.
Aidoc's AI product is seen analyzing a CT scan. (photo credit: AIDOC)Aidoc's AI product is seen analyzing a CT scan. (photo credit: AIDOC)
Jasper Card, a financial services company, said it raised a $34 million round of Series A financing, led by Benslie International Fund. The Jasper credit card program approves customers based on their future potential credit, not only their credit history, providing access to credit cards to over 15,000 customers used more than 1.3 million times. Jasper Card employs more than 50 people across its development center in Israel and the NYC headquarters. This new funding will allow Jasper to grow its AI technology to further develop its underwriting model and introduce a new line of financial services, the company said.
IVIX, a technology platform built to combat the shadow economy, closed a $13 million seed funding round, led by Team8. The company develops tailored technologies that automatically analyze public data sources to identify in-scale tax evasion and help tax authorities around the world reduce widespread evasion. Global tax evasion is around $20 trillion annually, resulting in $6 trillion annually in lost revenue, the company said. The financing will allow IVIX to grow exponentially, mainly in the areas of sales and marketing, IVIX stated.
Shopic, a retail AI solution provider, said it raised $10 million in equity funding, bringing the total amount raised to date to $21 million. The round was led by technology growth investor Claridge Israel. Shopic creates frictionless, personalized shopping experiences in brick-and-mortar stores, and already works with some of the largest retailers in Europe, the US, and Israel. Shopic said it will use the new funds to accelerate commercial activities and expand its team.
Finally, GreenRoad Insights, which develops advanced technologies for proactively improving driver safety for driving fleets, said it published a prospectus for an IPO to raise tens of millions of shekels on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company has a proven business model, revenues of tens of millions of shekels per year, and a strong international customer base, including companies such as energy company Chevron. The company is based in Holon, and has 70 employees worldwide. 


Tags business hi-tech cyber security fundraising
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

15 years later, Hezbollah is still a threat to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by