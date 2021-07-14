Tech Buzz: Israeli firm Cybereason raises $275m., tripling valuation

Cybersecurity company Cybereason said Wednesday it secured $275 million in crossover financing led by Liberty Strategic Capital. This latest round of investment triples Cybereason’s valuation and validates the company’s position as the preeminent innovator in delivering XDR, EDR, EPP and anti-ransomware solutions, the company said. Industry sources estimate the valuation at NIS 3 billion. Cybereason will use the proceeds to continue to fuel the company’s growth, driven by strong market demand for its AI-powered Cybereason Defense Platform. This round follows $389 million in prior funding from Softbank Group , CRV, Spark Capital and Lockheed Martin.

Aidoc's AI product is seen analyzing a CT scan. (photo credit: AIDOC) Aidoc, a Tel Aviv-based maker of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging, said it raised a $66 million Series C round, bringing its total funding to over $140 million. Aidoc's FDA-cleared solutions analyze medical images for critical conditions and trigger alerts, supporting medical specialists in reducing turnaround time and improving quality of care. The round, led by General Catalyst, follows a surge in demand for Aidoc’s AI-driven solutions, including the largest clinical deployment of AI in healthcare through its partnership with Radiology Partners.

Jasper Card, a financial services company, said it raised a $34 million round of Series A financing, led by Benslie International Fund. The Jasper credit card program approves customers based on their future potential credit, not only their credit history, providing access to credit cards to over 15,000 customers used more than 1.3 million times. Jasper Card employs more than 50 people across its development center in Israel and the NYC headquarters. This new funding will allow Jasper to grow its AI technology to further develop its underwriting model and introduce a new line of financial services, the company said.

IVIX, a technology platform built to combat the shadow economy, closed a $13 million seed funding round, led by Team8. The company develops tailored technologies that automatically analyze public data sources to identify in-scale tax evasion and help tax authorities around the world reduce widespread evasion. Global tax evasion is around $20 trillion annually, resulting in $6 trillion annually in lost revenue, the company said. The financing will allow IVIX to grow exponentially, mainly in the areas of sales and marketing, IVIX stated.

Shopic, a retail AI solution provider, said it raised $10 million in equity funding, bringing the total amount raised to date to $21 million. The round was led by technology growth investor Claridge Israel. Shopic creates frictionless, personalized shopping experiences in brick-and-mortar stores, and already works with some of the largest retailers in Europe, the US, and Israel. Shopic said it will use the new funds to accelerate commercial activities and expand its team.

Finally, GreenRoad Insights, which develops advanced technologies for proactively improving driver safety for driving fleets, said it published a prospectus for an IPO to raise tens of millions of shekels on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company has a proven business model, revenues of tens of millions of shekels per year, and a strong international customer base, including companies such as energy company Chevron. The company is based in Holon, and has 70 employees worldwide.