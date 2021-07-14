The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Start-Up Nation Central to connect UAE with AgriFood-Tech startups

The initiative will facilitate both nations in addressing their shared food and water security challenges.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 14, 2021 11:11
UAE Minister Al Mheiri and Start-Up Nation Central VP of Strategic Partnerships Eliran Elimelech. (photo credit: VERED FARKASH/START-UP NATION CENTRAL)
The UAE will cooperate with Israeli NGO Start-Up Nation Central on promoting AgriFood-Tech innovation and startups, Start-Up Nation Central said.  
In accordance with the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051, The new framework will facilitate both nations addressing their shared food and water security challenges. Start-Up Nation Central will scout and map the ground-breaking Israeli innovative solutions for the ministry to connect them with the relevant Emirati companies and government initiatives that can benefit from the Israeli solutions.
During a visit by UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri, Start-Up Nation Central’s team provided in-depth data and insights on the Israeli innovation ecosystem, focusing on the Israeli agrifood-tech and water-tech sectors, which include about 400 companies – making it the world’s second-largest hub.
The new initiative builds on the successful collaboration between the UAE embassy to Israel and Start-Up Nation Central, who in April launched a joint task force to bring people together to share ideas and generate solutions and economic value for both countries. The organization provides resources for corporations, governments, and investors to connect with the Israeli tech ecosystem.
 Her Excellency Minister of State Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri: "We recognize the instrumental role that innovation plays in advancing sustainable development. We also understand that small and medium-size businesses are the lifeblood of dynamic, flexible, and resilient economies. With these factors firmly in mind,
"Both our countries have created strong startup ecosystems that promote innovation, can respond to changing circumstances, and have the capacity to advance our respective development agendas," said the UAE minister. "Engaging with Start-Up Nation Central is an important step in this direction as it creates a central hub for new businesses and enterprises that consolidates services in a single destination. We are delighted to have the opportunity to discuss potential partnerships with Start-Up Nation Central and to share our knowledge, expertise, and skills for our mutual benefit. We look forward to collaborating on identify synergies where we can work together.”


