Technion students conduct first test flight for a 3D printed aircraft

Students from the Technion Faculty of Aerospace Engineering successfully conducted a test flight for the A3TB, an experimental aircraft designed for testing wing flexibility and future flexible aircraft designs. The aircraft was created using 3D printing technology, and is the first aircraft of its type to be successfully tested. The test flight took place on May 15, according to a press release by the Technion.

Modern aircraft designs have many requirements, which in turn, create challenges. For example, fuel consumption reduction is important for decreasing pollution and creates an economic and environmental challenge that designers must consider.

A possible solution would be creating lightweight designs for structures with a large wingspan that would reduce the drag force of the aircraft. However, this would also increased flexibility, which may cause structural tremors and possibly even a loss of stability.

This is where the test flight of a 3D printed aircraft came in, providing relatively inexpensive and safe testing platforms which can be “sacrificed” at relatively low cost in both money and project time.

The A3TB signals a breakthrough in the design of a flexible wing manufactured using a 3D printer, according to the press release.

Two groups of students at the Technion Faculty of Aerospace Engineering have been working on the aircraft's design for the past two years, attempting to reach the nexus point of balance between a lightweight aircraft with long and flexible wings and maintaining stability by using special control mechanisms that would respond to wing gusts.

The A3TB platform weighs 10 kg, and its wingspan is 3m, and was designed by students under the guidance of Dr. Lucy Edery-Azulay and Professor Daniella Raveh, in collaboration with the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) at Israel's Ministry of Defense.