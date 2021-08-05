The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Techstars begins applications for next accelerator cohort

Techstars operates 50 accelerators worldwide including Countries like Abu Dhabi, the Netherlands, the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Italy, and more.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 5, 2021 16:43
Techstars TLV Demo Day , Maëlle Gavet (photo credit: RONI HERMAN)
Techstars TLV Demo Day , Maëlle Gavet
(photo credit: RONI HERMAN)
Applications for the Techstars TLV international accelerator program have begun.
Techstars operates 50 accelerators worldwide including Countries like Abu Dhabi, the Netherlands, the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Italy, and many more! To date, Techstars has incubated over 2,589 companies including 12 Unicorns worth more than a billion dollars, adding up to a joint market capitalization exceeding $52.2B.
Techstars launched its Tel Aviv program in 2016, and has thus far worked with 60 companies here, the company's international CEO Maelle Gavet said.
The program combines a solid network of talented individuals and an educational program based on workshops with experts and weekly KPI tracking. This method will allow founders to massively accelerate their business in all aspects, Techstars said.

Applications will end on September 20th, with 12 to be selected to be part of a 13-week mentorship program and receive initial funding up to $120K.
The program will begin on October 17th, and will end in early January 2022 with the celebration of Demo Day, where the founders will pitch their startup before investors.
"This is the first time we are opening two programs of the global Accelerator in Tel Aviv in the same year," said Hilla Ovil-Brenner, managing director of the Tel Aviv program. "I see it as an honest vote of confidence in the local program, in the Israeli ecosystem, and for Israeli startups in general. It is a great opportunity to have 12 companies take part with the unique international network of Techstars."


