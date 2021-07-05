Techstars TLV Demo Day event gives glimpse of new startups

The Techstars TLV Demo Day event was recently held at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.
The event marked the completion of the accelerator’s 2021 cycle in Israel, and guests received a glimpse of the ten startups that completed the program. Techstars Tel Aviv CEO Hilla Ovil-Brenner hosted the demo day.
The event was attended by Techstars Global CEO Maëlle Gavet, leading entrepreneur and bestselling author of ‘Trampled by Unicorns: Big Tech’s Empathy Problem and How to Fix It,’ who came especially to Israel. For Gavet, this was her first visit outside the United States since taking office last January.
One of the main speakers at the event was Izhar Shay, former Minister of Science and Technology.
