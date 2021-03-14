US Air Force receives first F15EX fighter jet

The US Air Force officially accepted the first F15EX from Boeing last week, the company announced on Sunday.The fighter jet is a two-seat aircraft— though operable by a single pilot—with fly-by-wire flight controls, digital cockpit displays, and advanced avionics systems, including the Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System, an electronic warfare upgrade also being fielded on F-15E models. “This is a big moment for the Air Force,” said Col. Sean Dorey, F-15EX Program Manager with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate, responsible for the acquisition, modernization, and sustainment of the aircraft.“With its large weapons capacity, digital backbone, and open architecture, the F-15EX will be a key element of our tactical fighter fleet and complement 5th-generation assets. In addition, it’s capable of carrying hypersonic weapons, giving it a niche role in future near-peer conflicts.”This progress in the F15EX program has also an effect on the Israel Air Force.Previous reports said that the IAF is interested in this specific fighter jet and this recent move will allow officials to observe its performance closely.According to a Boeing statement, the US Air Force plans to acquire 144 F15EXs from the company, to replace F-15C/D models and refresh the F-15 fleet.
