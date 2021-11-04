The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

What does US blacklist mean for future of NSO? - analysis

The US Commerce Department's decision could be framed in terms of competition over which countries dominate the cyberattack sphere.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 21:12
A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The US Commerce Department’s blacklisting of NSO Group and Candiru on Wednesday was unequivocally bad for business for the two cyber firms.
How bad?
That is a matter of speculation and a lot may depend on how aggressively the US and other democratic countries act against not only NSO and Candiru, but against the cyberattack sector in general.
At one end of the spectrum, some are ready to eulogize NSO and much of the cyberattack sector. It was one thing when human rights groups and some media outlets lambasted the company and its clients – but the US government’s blacklisting of NSO is a much more dire scenario for the firm.
At the other end of the spectrum, some seem to suggest that the US action may have been more symbolic, and if it is not followed with aggressive enforcement, NSO and others in the sector may be able to continue operating as usual, although they may have to choose their clients more carefully.
ISRAELI CYBER firm NSO Group’s exhibition stand is seen at ISDEF 2019, an international defense and homeland security expo held in Tel Aviv in 2019. (credit: KEREN MANOR)ISRAELI CYBER firm NSO Group’s exhibition stand is seen at ISDEF 2019, an international defense and homeland security expo held in Tel Aviv in 2019. (credit: KEREN MANOR)
Amit Meltzer, a former government official who served in the intelligence community, said he thought that “the practical aspects of the announcement will only become clear in several months.”
He said the question would be if export licenses to trade with NSO would be given “routinely based on the identity of the end client and declared usage,” in which case “the impact will be minimal, but provide the US with effective oversight.”
Or if the US “will stonewall or deny permits,” which would be “an all-out attempt to curb the offensive cyber marketplace. Such a move will likely trigger significant reaction, as it will threaten the entire emerging segment.”
Meltzer, now a top cyber security consultant, said, “I suspect the initial behavior will be restrained, and licenses will be granted. If I’m wrong, expect to see many offensive cyber companies switching to non-US components to avoid debilitating oversight. China would gladly accommodate the exiles, making the move dramatically counter-productive.”
Another source also framed the US decision in terms of competition over which countries dominate the cyberattack sphere.
The source suggested that there was no way to put the genie back in the bottle and that if the Israeli cyber offensive sector craters, US cyber offense firms or other countries which are more problematic for Israel, could fill the vacuum.
But Dr. Matan Gutman of Reichman University wrote in a column in Yediot Ahronot that NSO and the Israeli cyber offense sector would be hit and possibly hobbled in a number of ways.
Gutman said there was a good chance that other democratic countries would follow its lead on the issue.
Even if other democratic governments do not formally go as far as the US, the damage to NSO’s reputation in other democratic countries or even non-democratic countries who want to build their relations with the US, could be massive.
Another area where the decision could have a vital impact would be in the Facebook-WhatsApp lawsuit against NSO in the US.
A lower federal court previously ruled against NSO’s claim of sovereign immunity from being sued for allegedly hacking 1,400 WhatsApp clients.
NSO appealed and the last thing it would want as it tries to convince an appeals court that it is a positive force for helping good governments fight terrorism and drug kingpins is an official condemnation from the US executive branch.
It is unclear whether the US Commerce Department declaration will decisively influence the court case, but it could, and even if it does not do so formally, the judges deciding the case will not have missed the message sent Wednesday.
If NSO loses and it is ordered by the US judiciary to expose its foreign government intelligence clients, there could be a giant and unpredictable impact on the Israeli cyber offense sector and even beyond.
It seems that the US Commerce Department has changed NSO’s reputation for an extended period, perhaps permanently, and that it has altered the current dynamics in the cyber offense industry.
But whether NSO, Candiru and others will fail (and who would replace them if they did) or be given a chance to find a more careful path is still an open question.


Tags United States blacklist NSO Cyber Pegasus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by