Yoaz Hendel visits Bar-Ilan U., presented with latest 5G technology

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel visited Bar-Ilan University on Thursday, where he was presented with the university's latest developments and innovative experiments being done with 5G and other advanced technologies. Hendel arrived at Bar-Ilan as a guest of the university's Center for Smart Cities, which views advanced technologies and 5G specifically as an important national project. Bar-Ilan's Center for Smart Cities received a one-of-a-kind state license to hold experiments in advanced 5G technology for various projects of communication infrastructure and innovation. The initiative is meant to create cooperative opportunities between Israeli companies that are interested in promoting 5G experiments together and Bar-Ilan's researchers and students. The license allows the center to examine and develop communication technologies that will be integrated in public spaces, in order to improve the quality of lives of residents and the interaction between the population and local authorities. Hendel received briefings about the center's current research in various fields, from Prof. Eyal Yaniv, chairman of the Graduate School of Business Administration at Bar-Ilan, and a comprehensive briefing about the latest studies being done with 5G technology in Israel and around the world from Prof. Dror Fixler, chairman of Bar Ilan's Institute for Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials. Among the innovative development that were presented to Hendel are a special drones that will optimize the 5G network and a self-driving-car that will use 5G technology.Hendel went on to meet with representatives from the companies involved in the project, and specifically- SIKLU, SMBIT and FLYCOMM. "Communications infrastructure and its technological development are part of building the country and the Bar-Ilan University is playing a big part in that," Hendel said. "It's now [time] to implement 5G technology." Hendel also addressed the social and psychological challenges that the deployment and development of 5 technology will have on people. "In order to bring progress and encourage heads of local authorities to take an active part and to minimize concerns from citizens, psychological studies need to be done and information must be made accessible. We won't have smart cities without traffic lights until people trust the technology," Hendel said. Bar-Ilan University President Arie Zaban addressed the potential of 5G technology to change the way people live. "This is a project with national importance that will change the way people use technology and transfer information to one another. We view ourselves as a campus functioning as an urban lab, examining advanced technologies and allowing our researchers to learn and develop as they go," Zaban said.Director-general of Bar-Ilan University, Zohar Yinon, added that the center marks a new era in Israel, which will become a "collaboration nation.""The way to create a change is only through collaborations," Yinon said. "5G will have a crucial impact on online studying and on the research being done n universities," he added. Bar-Ilan's Center for Smart Cities is the only institute in Israel currently licensed to experiment with 5G technology in such a comprehensive way. It will be carrying out studies in various technological fields including wireless technologies (LoRa, Sigfox, NB-LTE, and NB-IoT), high frequency technologies, different deployment methods of optical fiber and much more.