The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Yoaz Hendel visits Bar-Ilan U., presented with latest 5G technology

Hendel arrived at Bar-Ilan as a guest of the university's Center for Smart Cities, which views advanced technologies and 5G specifically as an important national project.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 14, 2020 19:23
Minister Yoaz Hendel, Bar-Ilan University President Prof. Arie Zaban and Prof. Eyal Yaniv, Director of Bar-Ilan's Smart Cities Center, on the University's autonomous campus shuttle, Aug 13, 2020. (photo credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY)
Minister Yoaz Hendel, Bar-Ilan University President Prof. Arie Zaban and Prof. Eyal Yaniv, Director of Bar-Ilan's Smart Cities Center, on the University's autonomous campus shuttle, Aug 13, 2020.
(photo credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY)
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel visited Bar-Ilan University on Thursday, where he was presented with the university's latest developments and innovative experiments being done with 5G and other advanced technologies.
Hendel arrived at Bar-Ilan as a guest of the university's Center for Smart Cities, which views advanced technologies and 5G specifically as an important national project.
Bar-Ilan's Center for Smart Cities received a one-of-a-kind state license to hold experiments in advanced 5G technology for various projects of communication infrastructure and innovation. The initiative is meant to create cooperative opportunities between Israeli companies that are interested in promoting 5G experiments together and Bar-Ilan's researchers and students.
The license allows the center to examine and develop communication technologies that will be integrated in public spaces, in order to improve the quality of lives of residents and the interaction between the population and local authorities.
Hendel received briefings about the center's current research in various fields, from Prof. Eyal Yaniv, chairman of the Graduate School of Business Administration at Bar-Ilan, and a comprehensive briefing about the latest studies being done with 5G technology in Israel and around the world from Prof. Dror Fixler, chairman of Bar Ilan's Institute for Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials.
Among the innovative development that were presented to Hendel are a special drones that will optimize the 5G network and a self-driving-car that will use 5G technology.
Hendel went on to meet with representatives from the companies involved in the project, and specifically- SIKLU, SMBIT and FLYCOMM.
"Communications infrastructure and its technological development are part of building the country and the Bar-Ilan University is playing a big part in that," Hendel said. "It's now [time] to implement 5G technology."
Hendel also addressed the social and psychological challenges that the deployment and development of 5 technology will have on people.
"In order to bring progress and encourage heads of local authorities to take an active part and to minimize concerns from citizens, psychological studies need to be done and information must be made accessible. We won't have smart cities without traffic lights until people trust the technology," Hendel said.
Bar-Ilan University President Arie Zaban addressed the potential of 5G technology to change the way people live.
"This is a project with national importance that will change the way people use technology and transfer information to one another. We view ourselves as a campus functioning as an urban lab, examining advanced technologies and allowing our researchers to learn and develop as they go," Zaban said.
Director-general of Bar-Ilan University, Zohar Yinon, added that the center marks a new era in Israel, which will become a "collaboration nation."
"The way to create a change is only through collaborations," Yinon said. "5G will have a crucial impact on online studying and on the research being done n universities," he added.
Bar-Ilan's Center for Smart Cities is the only institute in Israel currently licensed to experiment with 5G technology in such a comprehensive way. It will be carrying out studies in various technological fields including wireless technologies (LoRa, Sigfox, NB-LTE, and NB-IoT), high frequency technologies, different deployment methods of optical fiber and much more.


Tags bar ilan university innovation yoaz hendel 5g
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Belgium's choice: Join Israel in promoting tolerance or fund anti-Zionism By JPOST EDITORIAL
My Word: Eyes opened from Acre to Gaza By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by