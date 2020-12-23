The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

219 new olim from Ethiopia arrive in Israel

Operation Tzur Yisrael assists over 200 new immigrants to integrate to the Jewish homeland

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 10:01
(photo credit: AVISHAG SHAAR YESHUV)
(photo credit: AVISHAG SHAAR YESHUV)
Some 219 new olim from Ethiopia landed at Ben-Gurion Airport last Tuesday. Their arrival marks the third flight to bring Ethiopian Jews who are waiting to immigrate to Israel within the project known as Operation Tzur Yisrael.
The immigrants were welcomed by the Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, President and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Yael Eckstein, and Director General of the Jewish Agency Amira Ahronoviz.
“Operation Tzur Yisrael is in full swing,” said Tamano-Shata. “Through the end of January, and in accordance with the government decision I approved last October, a plane carrying hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants will land in Israel almost every week, until the 2,000 people who have waited many years to arrive in Israel are reunited with their families. This is a great privilege for me, and is certainly a significant reason why it has been meaningful for me to serve in the government as immigration and integration minister.”
"The aliyah for those who are waiting to leave Ethiopia as part of Operation Tzur Yisrael is continuing, as I promised,” she added.  “At this hour, hundreds of additional immigrants are arriving in Israel who will be privileged to embrace their families under the Israeli sky. The olim on this flight, as well as those from other flights, join 450 immigrants who arrived about two weeks ago, and more than 20,000 new olim who immigrated this year alone from all over the world to establish their home in Israel.”
Operation Tzur Yisrael has been responsible in reuniting entire families in Israel. Since Israel's establishment in 1948, the Jewish Agency has brought 95,000 immigrants from Ethiopia and helped absorb them into Israeli society. 
The Fellowship was one of the first organizations to bring olim from Ethiopia as early as the 1980s in partnership with the Jewish Agency and the Israeli government to assist them into a successful absorption into Israeli society, according to the President and CEO of the Fellowship Eckstein.
The new olim will go into quarantine immediately, as is the procedure for all arriving immigrants from around the world, to which they will then be reunited with awaiting family members as soon as their quarantine is over. The Ministry of Aliyah and Absorption and the Jewish Agency have prepared for their klita at absorption centers throughout the country once the quarantine period ends. New olim will receive support and guidance in all aspects of Israeli life, from practical skills including learning Hebrew to preparing for employment and education.
The organization Operation Tzur Yisrael was made possible by the Jewish Agency, and its partners in the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod, with the support of their many donors and foundations worldwide.


Tags aliyah nefesh b'nefesh immigrants in israel making aliyah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals? By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
2 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3 Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river
The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4 Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?
A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by