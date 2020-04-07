Could coronavirus generate increased dynamism in Jewish law post-outbreak?

The unprecedented public health crisis spawned by the coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on innumerable aspects of daily life, spanning the gamut of human activity across the globe. This phenomenon of change has been deeply felt within Jewish religious life as well, with communal prayer, festive gatherings, and and others aspects of Jewish tradition all severely curtailed because of the spread of COVID-19. But these difficulties have been accompanied by a parallel phenomenon within the Orthodox world in which some rabbis have issued rulings in Jewish law which have relied on unusual and even extreme leniencies designed to make Jewish life and compliance with Jewish law easier in such trying times. One of the most well-know of these rulings was that of a group of Orthodox Sephardic rabbis, one of whom, Rabbi Eliyahu Abergil, served as the head of the Jerusalem Rabbinical Court.Their ruling allowed the use of a video-conferencing program for the Passover Seder if started before the holiday begins in order to connect to isolated family members, when use of electronics is usually prohibited for Shabbat and holidays. Another extraordinary ruling was made by Rabbi Haim Amsallem this week in which he ruled that women could immerse in a bathtub instead of a mikvah, ritual bath, because of the potential danger of coronavirus infection in such facilities. A less prominent ruling has been that by some rabbis allowing people to forgo immersing cooking utensils in a mikvah which usually must be done before use if the utensils are made by non-Jews, and instead declare the items ownerless or sell the items to a non-Jew and “borrow” them until immersion in a mikvah can be performed. In another ruling, respected arbiter of Jewish law Rabbi Eliezer Melamed stated that the kaddish mourners prayer could be said in a “virtual prayer service” conducted over video-conferencing software, whereas a quorum of ten men who are in physical proximity to each other is usually required to recite kaddish. Some of these rulings have generated vociferous opposition, with rabbis arguing that the leniencies relied upon go too far or are misapplied. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that these unique times have generated some unique rulings because of the exceptional time we are living through. One question that has come to the fore in light of these rulings is what impact they will have on Orthodox Judaism once the pandemic has receded.Might the flexibility found to combat difficulties during this period lead to a greater rabbinic inclination to find solutions to acute religious problems facing the Jewish people, and difficulties which arise in other unusual circumstances?Could hitherto unpopular leniencies for Jewish conversion gain more traction, may innovative solutions for agunot, chained women might electronic communication be more widely used for religious purposes?Rabbi Ari Kahn, a Senior Lecturer at Bar Ilan University and rabbi of the Mishkan Etrog community of Givat Zeev, notes that there have been precedents in Jewish history for radical rulings in extreme times. He cites a ruling made by the sages of the Talmudic era when a change to Roman taxation laws meant that observing the laws of shmitah in which land must lie fallow every seventh year would mean financial ruination. The Talmudic sages permitted working the land during that seventh year despite the strong stipulation within Jewish law to the contrary. But Kahn asserted that rulings of Jewish law made in times of crisis are very often pertinent to those specific circumstances, and that normative practice reemerges after the crisis passes. And whether or not a spirit of leniencies receives a tailwind amongst Orthodox rabbinic authorities is something which will only be discernible a long time after the coronavirus pandemic has passed. In a note of caution, Kahn stated that “In Jewish law, evolutionary processes work better than revolutionary ones.”The rabbi added that for any significant leniencies to take hold requires a prominent and highly-respected rabbi to make such rulings, referencing a groundbreaking but controversial decision made by Rabbi Moshe Feinstein regarding fertility treatments which was fiercely opposed in some quarters but ultimately adopted, in part because of Feinstein’s stature. Rabbi Jeffrey Woolf, an professor on the history of Jewish law in the Talmud Department of Bar Ilan University, stated that the flexibility of rabbis in some Orthodox communities during the coronavirus crisis has been a good example of the Jewish law process working as it should, by taking into consideration the extreme situations. But Woolf too noted that decisions in Jewish law are very case specific, and that the strength of precedent is often weak when circumstances change. The professor said however that he believed some of the changes that coronavirus has wrought will impact normative Jewish practice in the future, in particular the use of electronic communications for prayer. Woolf said that given rulings allowing video conferencing to be used to say the mourners prayer at present, in the future those with difficulties attending a prayer service may find that rabbis are more ready to allow doing so with such electronic means. “The discussion of Jewish law has had an overwhelming tendency to be stringent in recent times, going back to the 19th century and Judaism’s encounter with modernity, and this has often not been healthy in a lot of areas, like conversion and agunot,” said Woolf.But he said that a broad spirit of permissive rulings in Jewish law was unlikely, especially because of the diverse nature of Orthodox communities, from liberal to ultra-Orthodox. He also asserted that extreme rulings are largely confined to extreme times, and said that there was no historical era in which a phenomenon of across the board leniencies were adopted on multiple issues. “I personally would hope that this [recent] dynamism would lead to more flexible solutions for some problems we face, but a new spirit would differ within different communities, and would anyway be on an issue-by-issue basis. “The norm in Jewish law is an even keel between leniency and stringency.”