The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

The poor man’s Passover prayer

Many things, this year. All over the Jewish world, people will be celebrating a very different Passover under the shadow of the current plague.

By GILA FINE  
APRIL 9, 2020 12:19
As we enter the two holiest points of the Jewish year, having done all we can, we stand and declare: ‘Kol nidre….’ ‘Kol hamira….’ All the promises I haven’t kept. All the hametz I haven’t burned. May they be null and void. Like the dust of the earth. (photo credit: TOA HEFTIBA/UNSPLASH)
As we enter the two holiest points of the Jewish year, having done all we can, we stand and declare: ‘Kol nidre….’ ‘Kol hamira….’ All the promises I haven’t kept. All the hametz I haven’t burned. May they be null and void. Like the dust of the earth.
(photo credit: TOA HEFTIBA/UNSPLASH)
What makes this night different?
Many things, this year. All over the Jewish world, people will be celebrating a very different Passover under the shadow of the current plague. Homes will be imperfectly cleaned, hametz will be sold rather than burned, families will not be reclining round the same table. Seders will be significantly smaller, less Torah will be spoken, fewer songs sung.
Yet this Passover, like any other, will be ushered in with the declaration of Kol Hamira. The prayer, recited the night before Passover, and then again the following morning, is an official annulment of any hametz we might have overlooked in our cleaning: “All hametz and leaven that is in my possession which I have not seen or burned, let it be annulled and deemed like the dust of the earth.”
More of a legal formula than actual liturgy, Kol Hamira bears a striking resemblance to a prayer we say six months earlier, on the eve of the other spiritual high point of the Jewish calendar: Kol Nidre. Both are based on talmudic decrees (Nedarim 23b, Pesahim 6b), but were probably composed later, in the Geonic period; both were written in Aramaic, the lingua franca of the time, to ensure that the declarant understood what he or she was saying (to this day, many Passover mahzorim add that those who do not understand Aramaic should recite Kol Hamira in whatever language they know); both are worded in dry legalistic jargon; and, like many official declarations in the ancient world, both are recited thrice.
Even more remarkable are the textual parallels between the two formulas: Kol Nidre – Kol Hamira, “All vows and binds” – “All hametz and leaven”; “that I vow or swear, ban or bar from myself” – “that is in my possession which I have not seen or burned”; “let them be released, forgotten, halted, null and void” – “let it be annulled and deemed like the dust of the earth.”
What are we to make of this patent similarity between Kol Hamira and Kol Nidre? And why is it that these two legal declarations – which have all the religious pathos of a sales contract – serve as overtures to the two holiest moments of the year?

MARKING THE spring and autumn equinox of the Jewish calendar, Passover and Yom Kippur bring with them a promise of renewal, of purification, of wiping the slate clean and starting afresh. Judaism recognized that in the hustle and bustle of daily life, dirt piles up, things get clogged, we wear and tear. And so the Jewish calendar mandates that once a year we stop to perform annual maintenance checks of our physical and spiritual selves: We clean our homes for Passover and cleanse our souls for Yom Kippur.
Both processes are long and arduous. Yom Kippur includes a 40-day run-up of prayer and repentance, peeling away the layers of the conscience, rubbing at old flaws, rummaging through the nooks and crannies of the psyche. Passover is prefaced by a 40-day (and if you’re anything like my mother, 80-day) marathon of scouring and scrubbing, washing and shining, throwing out the old and buying in the new. We spring-clean our houses and autumn-clean our souls.
But no matter how much we labor, how methodically we rub and scrub, inevitably we fall short. The tasks of Passover and Yom Kippur are not just long and hard; they are, essentially, impossible. We can no more perfectly clean our homes than we can completely purify our souls. And so, as we enter the two holiest points of the Jewish year, with the last of our strength, having done all we can, we stand and declare: “Kol nidre…Kol hamira…” All the promises I haven’t kept. All the hametz I haven’t burned. The flaws I still carry. The leaven I’ve missed. May they be null and void. Like the dust of the earth.
This year, as we sit down to our incomplete Seder tables, celebrate our imperfect Passovers, let us hold fast to the words of Kol Hamira. Let us take comfort in their profound humanism. God has seen our labor, and will overlook our lapses. He recognizes the impossibility of the task. He understands the difficulty of the present circumstances. And He knows we’ve done our best.

The writer is the editor-in-chief of Maggid Books (Koren Publishers Jerusalem) and a teacher of rabbinic literature at the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies.


Tags Passover Coronavirus Magazine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Passing over coronavirus this Passover By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by