The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Haredi get refuser to be denied housing, rabbinical court rules

The Jerusalem Rabbinical Court ruled a man who denied his wife a get since 2018 should be denied housing in an unprecedented court ruling.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2022 02:18
THE RABBINICAL Court’s Division for Agunot in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
THE RABBINICAL Court’s Division for Agunot in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Unprecedented housing sanctions were imposed on a get refuser by the Jerusalem Rabbinical Court last week following a legal battle against his estranged wife.

The court ruled the man, who has repeatedly refused his wife's requests for a get, a religious divorce agreement, since 2017, should be denied housing by any property owners - including his current landlords.

The couple were married in 2006 and had five children before separating in 2017, when divorce proceedings, which were largely ignored by the man, began.

Now, through the efforts of Yad La'isha Legal Aid Center, the court imposed a legal demand for the husband’s compliance and issued a series of sanctions against him upon his continued refusal.

Yad La'isha lawyer Dina Raitchik, who represented the wife in court, argued the nature of the man's refusal made it clear that "commonly used sanctions such as nullifying his driver’s license or even putting a hold on financial accounts - would have only a limited impact." In addition, the man did not possess a driving license and his bank accounts had already been frozen due to previous legal issues.

PROTESTERS OUTSIDE the Jerusalem Rabbinical Court demand a woman’s right to receive a divorce from an abusive husband. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) PROTESTERS OUTSIDE the Jerusalem Rabbinical Court demand a woman’s right to receive a divorce from an abusive husband. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Due to the man being of the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sector, Raitchik preferred a more halachically-oriented approach, like refusal to accept him as part of a prayer quorum, or forbidding him from learning in public Torah-learning forums. However, those measures also had limited success.

Action has been taken in recent years against get refusers. In 2021, the Jerusalem Rabbinical Court ruled that lawyers who act to prevent the giving of a get and harm divorce proceedings can be slapped with sanctions.

Earlier in 2021, the Ashkelon Rabbinical Court approved the release of the personal information to shame get refusers.



Tags Israel Haredi rabbinical court haredim divorce
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
4

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by