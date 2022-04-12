Can you light Shabbat Candles in Space? Fourth-grade Haredi-Israeli children won a make-a-thon contest against 70 other groups and will be given a special lesson by Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe on Wednesday live from the International Space Station.

The students of the Dibrot Moshe haredi school in Jerusalem have participated in STEM (science) education classes given by the Baba-Da organization. They participated in a contest focused on space by the ‘Rakia Mission’ of the Ramon Foundation.

Stibbe served in the IDF as an Israeli fighter pilot and is a successful businessman. He signed a deal with Axiom Space to fly a ten-day mission to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on Axiom Mission 1, a private crewed orbital spaceflight.

Baba-Da’s founder Michal Ivgi told The Jerusalem Post that “The topic of the lesson and experiment that Stibbe will be giving the students is titled Lighting Shabbat Candles in Space - the Halacha and Science challenge’”.

Ivgi said that “The halachic situation of praying times in space is simple: You pray at the time of the country you took off from - in Stibbe’s situation it's the US.” Yet the question of how to light Shabbat and Hanukkah candles in space is more complicated, “NASA did about 200 experiments of lighting candles in space,” Ivgi explained, “It turns out that in space the flame looks different; its small, round and blue. Although the combustion is slower, they have not been able to burn for more than 20 minutes in space.

According to the halacha, Shabbat candles need to stay lit till the end of the Friday night dinner and be lit before Shabbat enters. During Hannukah, the candles need to be lit for half an hour. “20 minutes aren’t enough time in order to fulfill the mitzvot of Shabbat and Hannukah candles. We tried to research and understand why the fire won’t last longer in space. Some may think that it is because of a lack of oxygen, but that's not the case since the space station has oxygen. It turns out that the problem is related to the conditions of microgravity. This affects the duration of the flame and its shape.”

Ivgi and her team created a make-a-thon in conjunction with the Pico Kids organization in Jerusalem in order to try and find a solution for this unique halachic situation. “We created a possible solution for making the candle stay lit longer than 20 minutes, with a special fan and solved the matter of gravity. We have built an actual solution that we hope will solve the problem,” Ivgi explained and asked to thank the founder and partner of Pico Partners, Elie Wurtman.

Baba-Da is a non-profit organization offering first- through ninth-grade students an experiential curriculum in the field of STEM. The program operates during school hours, and sessions take place once a week for 90 minutes in small groups. The program began five years ago and to date, more than 2500 ultra-Orthodox boys and girls from a variety of ultra-Orthodox communities across the country have participated. Baba-Da was founded by Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobileye and is supported by the Maimonides Fund and the Kirsch Foundation. Rabbi Stanley Peerless, a former US school principal, educator and scientist assisted Ivgi in creating the curriculum for the class about Judaism and space.

She added that “We hope that one day there will be an observant astronaut that lives according to the halacha. A religious astronaut will be able to further research the possibility of living as an orthodox Jews in space.”