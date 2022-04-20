The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
First brit milah celebrated at Polish Chabad center for Ukrainian refugees

Chabad of Poland has been doing everything to help the massive wave of Ukrainian refugees, from providing kosher meals to even conducting brit milot. But now it needs your support.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 13:30
The father of the baby, Joseph Sofron, says the prayer of the father during his son's brit milah at Chabad in Poland
The father of the baby, Joseph Sofron, says the prayer of the father during his son's brit milah at Chabad in Poland
(photo credit: CHABAD POLAND)

Siman tov u’mazal tov,” the men sang, their faces beaming. They held each other’s shoulders and circled the room. 

On Wednesday, Ukrainian refugees Joseph and Miriam Suprun celebrated the brit milah of their healthy baby boy. While every birth is a miracle, the extraordinary circumstances of this baby’s birth are noteworthy.

Miriam Suprun escaped Ukraine on her own as her husband was forced to stay and fight. Miriam was in her eighth month of pregnancy, and she escaped with her three children in the backseat of the car. 

She was filled with anxiety at the thought of having nowhere to birth the baby, but at the border of Poland, she was greeted by Rebbetzin Dina Stambler of Chabad of Poland

Rebbetzin Stambler assured Miriam that Chabad would help with everything.

The rebbetzin was with Miriam on Rosh Chodesh Nissan when her very special boy was delivered into the world. 

Shortly before the birth, the husband, Joseph Suprun, managed to get an exit permit from Ukraine and arrived in Poland.

He was surrounded by love and joy from the moment of his arrival.

The entire Suprun family is currently staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel which Chabad of Poland rented for refugees. It is almost impossible to find a free room considering the influx of Ukrainian refugees into  Poland. There, delicious kosher meals are prepared for them and the other refugees. 

After the birth, the Supruns were greeted with new parenting and baby essentials, including a new baby stroller which was gifted to them from an Israeli family in Poland.

“I didn’t expect so much,” said the grateful father. “I don’t think we would have made it without Chabad’s help. They took care of clothing, transportation, and kosher food. I am so thankful to God and to Chabad of Poland.”

Before the Russian invasion, the Stamblers’ expenses and resources were that of a typical Chabad House, but as Poland is on the border of Ukraine and is now flooded with refugees, they have turned themselves into an emergency hub for their war-torn brothers and sisters.

Rabbi Sholom Ber and Rabbi Mayer Stambler of Chabad of Poland have given Jewish refugees food, housing, and medical care since the start of the war. Because of this, they have accrued expenses for two months which they did not have for one full year prior to the invasion.

They now ask for donations so they can continue their life-saving work.

Chabad rented enough beds for hundreds people. 

Jewish Ukrainian refugees celebrate Passover at Chabad center in Warsaw, Poland. (credit: CHABAD POLAND) Jewish Ukrainian refugees celebrate Passover at Chabad center in Warsaw, Poland. (credit: CHABAD POLAND)

The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel is a material and spiritual community center for hundreds of other Jewish refugees who would otherwise be alone in Warsaw. Daily prayers are held there.

Chabad provided kits of traditional Seder food and matzah and wine to more than 2,000 refugees in Poland amid the Passover holiday, but the cost of the hotel and catering is $250,000 for the entire month of April. 

Chabad of Poland does not have the resources for an operation of this magnitude, so they must rely on donations.

Expenses have been piling up.

Total Daily Budget per day: $9,500 per day

TransportationShuttles, bus/train/flight tickets$1,000 per day
Accommodations$25/person x 100 people$2,500 per day
Meals$10/meal x 200 meals $2,000 per day
Manpower25 volunteers and workers$1,000 per day
Additional SupportHealth care and other support$1,500 per day
Misc ExpensesSupplies, shipping, basic needs$1,500 per day
TOTAL DAILY BUDGET PER DAY$9,500 per day

"We need to urgently raise $1M to cover the next 2 month worth of emergency operations," Chabad of Poland said in a statement. "It is a matter of life and death for those who have already lost their country, their homes, their loved ones. Please give generously."

Chabad's goal is to raise $1 million for the Ukrainian refugees coming through to them for help and support.

For more options and further assistance, email [email protected] 



