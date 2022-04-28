March of the Living: The ceremony in pictures

For the first time in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic, and against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the March of the Living is happening this year in person with 2,500 participants from 25 countries, including the UK, the UAE, Israel, the USA, Austria, Germany and more, together with a delegation of refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda joined the march in person before making a speech in front of the March of the Living participants.

Holocaust survivors bravely walk through the camp gates once more, this time as free women and men.

Even Jerusalem mayor, Moshe Leon, joined the march together with his family and father.