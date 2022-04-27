Join us for the LIVE broadcast

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 8:00 AM New York | 2:00 PM Poland | 3:00 PM Israel

After a three-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the March of the Living is back this year, in-person, with 2,500 participants from 25 countries, including the UK, the UAE, Israel, the USA, Austria, Germany and more, together with a delegation of refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.

This year's March will focus on the fight against antisemitism with a global delegation of victims of antisemitism led by The Jewish Agency, and the transfer of the Torch of Remembrance from the generation of survivors to the next generation, their grandchildren. Eight Holocaust survivors who have participated in the March of the Living for many years will march at the head, and some of them are saying that this may be their final March.