Join the live broadcast of the March of the Living in Auschwitz – Birkenau

Fighting Antisemitism: Passing the torch of memory - from the survivors to the next generations.

By INTERNATIONAL MARCH OF THE LIVING
 
APRIL 27, 2022 10:16
Holocaust survivors from the UK March of the Living delegation (photo credit: SAM CHURCHILL)
Holocaust survivors from the UK March of the Living delegation
(photo credit: SAM CHURCHILL)

Join us for the LIVE broadcast 

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 8:00 AM New York | 2:00 PM Poland | 3:00 PM Israel 

After a three-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the March of the Living is back this year, in-person, with 2,500 participants from 25 countries, including the UK, the UAE, Israel, the USA, Austria, Germany and more, together with a delegation of refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.  

This year's March will focus on the fight against antisemitism with a global delegation of victims of antisemitism led by The Jewish Agency, and the transfer of the Torch of Remembrance from the generation of survivors to the next generation, their grandchildren. Eight Holocaust survivors who have participated in the March of the Living for many years will march at the head, and some of them are saying that this may be their final March.  



