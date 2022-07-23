The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

The Jewish identity equation -opinion

The “Jewish identity = Israel + antisemitism” equation doesn’t seem to work so well anymore, for many, antisemitism is a “downer.” Rather than inspire Jewish commitment, often it turns people off.

By DORON KORNBLUTH
Published: JULY 23, 2022 16:29
Irish Jew Raphael Siev who is part of Ireland's dwindling Jewish community is seen reading a book in this photo taken on March 2, 2003 (photo credit: REUTERS/PAUL MCERLANE)
Irish Jew Raphael Siev who is part of Ireland's dwindling Jewish community is seen reading a book in this photo taken on March 2, 2003
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAUL MCERLANE)

Growing up, my Jewish identity was largely focused on the polarities of the State of Israel and antisemitism (including the Holocaust). 

For me, the system “worked.” Hearing about the Holocaust touched me and built within me a sense of responsibility to the Jewish people. Furthermore, Israel – the greatest comeback story in human history – fascinated me: I made aliyah, my kids are Sabras and I am still in love with this country.

However, the “Jewish identity = Israel + antisemitism” equation doesn’t seem to work so well anymore. For many people, antisemitism is a “downer.” Rather than inspire Jewish commitment, often it turns people off. Like the Holocaust, it is just too hard and depressing to focus on. 

Similarly, despite the great work of Birthright (and let’s not forget the crucial more advanced trips and programs of Masa, Onward Israel, Chabad and Olami), for many Jews today, Israel is – at best – defended.

It is no longer seen as a beacon of light, or particularly connected to daily life. Furthermore, today, while the Holocaust is clearly still very important to Jewish identity, the books have been written. The movies have been made. The stories have been told. For most people, today the victims are the Ukrainians. 

Experts' opinion

To better understand the current situation, I consulted with a number of experts in the field. 

Scott Copeland, senior director for education at Onward Israel (now a project of Birthright Israel) pointed out that things are always changing.

“In so many places, you hear and see messages that don’t ring true in light of contemporary challenges.... Educators cannot fairly expect people in their twenties and thirties to relate to the memory of the Holocaust and the existence of the State of Israel like their grandparents do and did.... For many of our... program participants, the Shoah and the State of Israel are not that different than significant events that took place long ago and far away.” 

If so, what should we talk about? Anything. Or, at least, almost anything. 

Of course, I don’t mean to completely drop Israel’s security challenges and antisemitism from our conversations. These issues remain central, to say the least. However, if the past is an indication of the future, such discussions will not inspire the next generation to stay Jewish. What will? 

Rabbi Avi Cassel, North American director of Olami (one of the largest Jewish education and social organizations in the world, focusing primarily on college students and young professionals), explained that, “of course we need to talk about the Holocaust and focus on Israel.

Indeed, we bring many thousands of students and young professionals to Poland and Israel every year. However, as time goes on it is clear that students want more than this. They want to know about Judaism – but not just as information. They want to understand how Judaism is relevant to them and their modern, busy lives.”

Rabbi Dov Wagner, Chabad shliach at USC in Los Angeles, largely agrees, and cautions that, as important as it is to fight antisemitism, we must make sure that it doesn’t become the center of Jewish conversation. 

He explained that “my own experiences... indicate that the broader Jewish world seems far more interested and activated by a single instance of negative hate on campus than by thousands of positive Jewish engagements.” 

His point is well-taken: There is so much Jewish philosophy, mysticism and Torah knowledge to know about and connect to. Perhaps we should focus a little more on them and a little less on the current threat levels? Are our Jewish conversations out of balance?

One wonders sometimes if we are perhaps a little afraid to discuss, learn and argue about core Jewish ideas. It reminds me of the story of the new rabbi who gets up to speak for the first time and focuses on the beauty of Shabbat. The president of the shul approaches him after the sermon and says, “no one keeps Shabbat here, rabbi. Please talk about something else.”

The next week, he discusses kashrut, and the same thing happened. This goes on, week after week. Finally, exasperated, the rabbi asks the president of the shul, “I can’t talk about this and I can’t talk about that and I can’t talk about this and I can’t talk about that – what can I talk about?” 

“I can’t talk about this and I can’t talk about that and I can’t talk about this and I can’t talk about that – what can I talk about?”

Rabbi Avi Cassel

“I don’t know, rabbi,” responded the president – “something Jewish.” 

The story (I’m not quite sure it qualifies as a joke...) has much truth to it, but doesn’t tell the full story either. When I asked for his thoughts on the Jewish identity equation, Hillel International’s president and CEO, Adam Lehman, was kind enough to explain his “take” on the subject.

“There’s no question that Holocaust education and Israel engagement are still important elements within Jewish life in America, including for college students today. At the same time, we know that for young people, Jewish life is broader, more multifaceted, more diverse and more interconnected with other aspects of their lives than ever before.

“Whether their interests lie in more traditional aspects of Jewish life or in the way Jewish life, values and community can bring meaning and purpose to their other identities and passions, Gen Z students expect their Jewish lives to fit with their whole selves.... The Hillel movement reaches 140,000 students a year, and the truth is in the course of a year, we see and enable just as many ways to engage with Jewish life, inspiring 140,000 unique, self-authored Jewish journeys.” 

Hillel, Onward Israel, Chabad and Olami are all essentially saying the same thing: Speaking of Israel and antisemitism remains crucial, but the focus of young Jews today is shifting. Young Jews want to know how Jewish wisdom is relevant to their lives. 

Are we providing answers?

The writer is the author of Why Be Jewish? and the cofounder of Mosaica Press.



Tags Holocaust Judaism diaspora antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by