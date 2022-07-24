Right-wing media personality Ben Shapiro went up to the Temple Mount with his father and prayed the afternoon prayer (Mincha) on Sunday, according to the Joint Headquarters of the Temple Mount Organizations.

Shapiro had visited the site in the past with his wife but was removed in the middle of that visit after a number of people who were in his group began singing. According to the joint headquarters, Shapiro expressed marvel at the progress made at the site concerning allowing Jews to pray.

Ben Shapiro and the Temple Mount

The media personality had said earlier in his visit that "you can't visit Israel without going up to the Temple Mount."

Rabbi Shimshon Elboim, the head of the Temple Mount Administration, joined Shapiro on his visit on Sunday.

Shapiro's father is still in the traditional year of mourning for his wife, so those who went up to the Temple Mount with him greeted him with the special bereavement greeting for the Temple Mount which reads "He who dwells in this house will be comforted and in the building of the temple we will be comforted."

Entrance to the Temple Mount is permitted to Jews Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those hours are subject to change due to the season, the security situation or Muslim holidays.