The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Ben Shapiro visits Temple Mount with his father - report

Ben Shapiro had said earlier in his visit that "you can't visit Israel without going up to the Temple Mount."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2022 16:16
Jews walk during a visit to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022. (photo credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)
Jews walk during a visit to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022.
(photo credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)

Right-wing media personality Ben Shapiro went up to the Temple Mount with his father and prayed the afternoon prayer (Mincha) on Sunday, according to the Joint Headquarters of the Temple Mount Organizations.

Shapiro had visited the site in the past with his wife but was removed in the middle of that visit after a number of people who were in his group began singing. According to the joint headquarters, Shapiro expressed marvel at the progress made at the site concerning allowing Jews to pray.

Ben Shapiro and the Temple Mount

The media personality had said earlier in his visit that "you can't visit Israel without going up to the Temple Mount."

Rabbi Shimshon Elboim, the head of the Temple Mount Administration, joined Shapiro on his visit on Sunday.

Shapiro's father is still in the traditional year of mourning for his wife, so those who went up to the Temple Mount with him greeted him with the special bereavement greeting for the Temple Mount which reads "He who dwells in this house will be comforted and in the building of the temple we will be comforted."

Entrance to the Temple Mount is permitted to Jews Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those hours are subject to change due to the season, the security situation or Muslim holidays.



Tags Jerusalem Temple Mount right wing Ben Shapiro
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Couple indicted for raping daughter to profit from pregnancy

Illustrative image of an arrest.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
5

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by