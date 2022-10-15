The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

How can Judaism's shmita idea solve modern problems? - review

Let people draw on their social benefits cyclically – to retrain, to go back to school, or to relieve debt instead of waiting for retirement and only starting to collect social benefits then.

By MARTIN LOCKSHIN
Published: OCTOBER 15, 2022 13:45
BUYING KOSHER produce in central Jerusalem during the shmita sabbatical year, 2000. (photo credit: REUTERS)
BUYING KOSHER produce in central Jerusalem during the shmita sabbatical year, 2000.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

During the year 5782 that just ended on the Jewish calendar – and once every seven years – a set of complicated Jewish laws apply in the Land of Israel. Called the shmita, or sabbatical year, these restrictions often lead to a sense of relief when it is over. But one religious Jew, Rabbi Aharon Ariel Lavi, encourages us to make the ideas behind the shmita year (as opposed to the laws themselves) a permanent part of the social and economic fabric of society.

Seven: Shmita Inspired Social and Economic Ideals is his second book about economics and Judaism. In it, Lavi gives a solid summary of how observance of the laws of the shmita year has changed over the centuries. 

Debts must be forgiven at the end of the shmita year (Deuteronomy 15:1-11), a law that almost no one follows today. Very few Jews in Israel are farmers – and very few of those who are refrain from working the land during the shmita year (Exodus 23:10-11 and Leviticus 25:1-6), relying instead on a variety of workaround solutions. The Bible explains that both these laws were designed to benefit the poor (Exodus 23:11 and Deuteronomy 15:7). 

The modern shmita

But the way the shmita year is now observed by the few who observe it – by refraining from eating certain produce – provides no relief to the poor. As Avi Sagi and Yedidya Stern have written (as quoted in this book), “the Israeli shmita [as currently observed] is a depressing experience of missing a potential moment of grace in our national lives.”

“The Israeli shmita [as currently observed] is a depressing experience of missing a potential moment of grace in our national lives.”

Avi Sagi and Yedidya Stern

Lavi surveys a variety of ideas proposed by Israeli rabbis and thinkers to make the shmita year relevant again. Since according to the Bible, the land lies fallow during the shmita year, many have suggested redoubling our commitment to the environment once every seven years.

The shmita (sabbatical) year comes once every seven years. The Torah commands us to stop working the land and let it lie fallow, leaving its yield to any man or animal. (credit: THEOPHILOS PAPADOPOULOS/FLICKR)The shmita (sabbatical) year comes once every seven years. The Torah commands us to stop working the land and let it lie fallow, leaving its yield to any man or animal. (credit: THEOPHILOS PAPADOPOULOS/FLICKR)

The author reports on other creative proposals – that people should suspend their Facebook accounts during the shmita year or that academics should not travel to conferences in order to lower carbon emissions. The irony in this last suggestion is that some of the classical rabbis believed that refraining from agricultural work during the shmita year was to allow people more opportunities to come together for communal study.

Lavi has his own thoughts on how to make the ideas behind shmita relevant. He argues that the agricultural restrictions create a planned cyclical crisis. He suggests that we might have done a better job of dealing with the unexpected crisis of COVID-19 had we learned from the shmita year about how to deal with such crises.

This is interesting, but the book, a translation/adaptation from one originally published in Hebrew, can be hard going for English readers. Some of the detailed discussions of Jewish law are difficult to follow in English. Some of the locutions simply are not standard English (e.g. “...tells his close friend about the conquers he intends to pursue”). And some of the translations are poor. For example, mistranslating the Hebrew mitzvat shevi’it, (i.e. the commandment to observe the shmita year), as a reference to the “seventh commandment,” can only confuse an English reader.

This is truly unfortunate, since Lavi’s thoughts about the economy and classical Jewish concepts are innovative and deserve attention.

UNLIKE THE agricultural restrictions, the debt release laws of the shmita year do not create a crisis but rather alleviate one, removing the burden of spiraling debt. Lavi argues that the biblical idea of forgiving debts every seven years is neither as radical nor as impractical as many imagine. Throughout the ancient world, personal debts were forgiven from time to time. Even today, wealthy countries often forgive the escalating debts of weaker countries, deciding that it is better to avoid the instability that could result from a country defaulting on its debts.

Why should personal debt be different, Lavi asks? Why do we assume that people’s fortunes naturally increase in a linear manner and “that any debt is repayable eventually?” Isn’t it more accurate to think of fortunes as being cyclical?

Lavi takes into account two recent social changes. First, the number of people who stay in the same job until retirement is dwindling. Secondly, for the first time in history, people are living many years beyond “traditional” retirement ages and are quickly depleting the funds in social welfare systems, such as Bituah Leumi (National Insurance) or Social Security.

He suggests an economic restructuring: Let people draw on their social benefits cyclically – to retrain, to go back to school, or to relieve debt instead of waiting for retirement and only starting to collect social benefits then.

It’s encouraging to see a religious thinker who, rather than trying to develop ways to get around traditions that might seem out of place in a modern society, adapts the ideas behind the ancient texts to try to solve modern problems. 

Seven: Shmita Inspired Social and Economic IdealsBy Aharon Ariel LaviThe Keter Institute for Torah-Based Economics/Contento Now350 pages; $24.50



Tags Judaism books economics book review Shmita
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
5

Here's why you shouldn't fear Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo

Russian Navy's diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey February 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by