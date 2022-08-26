The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Re’eh: Why forgive a debt?

Generosity, a kind eye, and trust in God are basic traits of the Jewish people, and we are privileged to continue this precious heritage.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 12:00
Just imagine a situation in which banks would have to forgive all debts (photo credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash)
Just imagine a situation in which banks would have to forgive all debts
(photo credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash)

In this week’s Torah portion, Re’eh, we come across a rare commandment that is fulfilled only once every seven years. Nowadays, as we will see later, it is almost never fulfilled. However, the spirit of this commandment and its reasons have influenced Jewish heritage and culture until our own times. We are discussing shmitat kesafim, the cancellation of debts.

This commandment deals with loans between people. A person who lent his friend a sum of money is obligated, once every seven years with the end of the shmita year, to forgive the debt.

How can you halachically forgive debts without collapsing the economy?

Nowadays, that sounds impossible. Such a practice would destroy modern economies based on available credit. Keeping this commandment today could be unfairly exploited. Just imagine a situation in which banks would have to forgive all debts. They would all immediately collapse, and the economy would be destroyed.

Therefore, there is a halachic solution called pruzbul. Without going into the practical details of this solution, suffice it to say that it provides a kosher way to collect debts even after the end of the shmita year.

guaranteed loan approval (credit: PR)guaranteed loan approval (credit: PR)

An ancient economy based on agriculture, where debts could be erased

In ancient times, when the economy was based on agriculture rather than on credit, loans were used only to help the needy. Whoever got to the point of needing to borrow from a friend was apparently in financial distress. The commandment of shmitat kesafim refers to this situation when, once every seven years, there is a new economic reality that provides a clean slate for that impoverished person: all debts are erased.

Obviously, this commandment is liable to also cause damage, which the Torah refers to explicitly:

“Beware, lest there be in your heart an unfaithful thought, saying, The seventh year, the year of release, has approached, and you will begrudge your needy brother and not give him, and he will cry out to the Lord against you, and it will be a sin to you. You shall surely give him, and your heart shall not be grieved when you give to him!” (Deuteronomy 15:9-10).

“Beware, lest there be in your heart an unfaithful thought, saying, The seventh year, the year of release, has approached, and you will begrudge your needy brother and not give him, and he will cry out to the Lord against you, and it will be a sin to you. You shall surely give him, and your heart shall not be grieved when you give to him!”

Deuteronomy 15:9-10

The Torah commands us to generously loan money to that needy brother and not worry about the damage incurred by forgiving the debt. In return, this Divine promise is given: “...for because of this thing the Lord, your God, will bless you in all your work and in all your endeavors” (ibid.).

SEFER HAHINUCH is a book written in the 13th century by an author who preferred to keep his identity secret. It details the Torah’s commandments, their reasons, and the halachot involved. Learning this book is a great introduction to Judaism, and indeed it is accepted around Jewish communities in the world as a basic book.

Regarding the commandment of shmitat kesafim, the author of Sefer Hahinuch writes that the commandment was meant “to train our souls in the virtuous traits, the trait of generosity and a kind eye, and to fix in our hearts great trust in God, blessed be He.... And also coming from this is a strong hedge and partition to distance ourselves greatly from theft and from envy for anything that belongs to our neighbors. For we can draw an a fortiori argument, saying, ‘Even with my own money that I lent out, the Torah said to release it in the hand of the borrower when the sabbatical year arrives. All the more so regarding not stealing and not having envy for what belongs to the other, it behooves me to distance myself to the [other] extreme’” (Sefer Hahinuch, commandment 477).

The author of Sefer Hahinuch tells us that this commandment has several interwoven purposes: to teach us generosity and a kind eye and support of others; to train ourselves to trust in God, Who told us to forgive the debts of the needy; and to distance ourselves from stealing and being envious of what others have.

As we said, this commandment is not feasible in modern economies; therefore, a halachic solution exists. However, there are other ways to keep this commandment through donations to needy people defined as loans and then, at the end of this year – the shmita year – the debt is forgiven and the loan becomes a grant.

In any case, the messages of this commandment trickled down into Jewish culture. Generosity, a kind eye, and trust in God are basic traits of the Jewish people, and we are privileged to continue this precious heritage. ■

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.



Tags Judaism Torah bible personal loans debt parasha Shmita
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by