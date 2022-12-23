The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

'Organized Jewish Life': Your guide for when you need to 'do Jewish' - review

Organized Jewish Life: The Essential Guide for Planning Jewish Holidays, Events and Every Day is a practical guide to living a Jewish life.

By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 20:43
RELATIVES SURROUND a baby after circumcision, in Jerusalem. The book explores different customs regarding aspects of circumcision. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
RELATIVES SURROUND a baby after circumcision, in Jerusalem. The book explores different customs regarding aspects of circumcision.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Although she’s not nearly old enough to be one, personal organizer Rebekah Chaifetz Saltzman dispenses advice like a bubbe.

Organized Jewish Life: The Essential Guide for Planning Jewish Holidays, Events and Every Day is a practical guide to living a Jewish life. Filled with sensible advice for everything from paying a shiva call to stocking a kosher kitchen, Saltzman has basically done much of the preliminary thinking for you.

It’s important to note that the book was written for Torah-observant Jews. For those not fully Torah-observant, some of Saltzman’s reminders, such as doing as much laundry as possible before the nine days preceding Tisha Be’av, won’t resonate. However, other chapters, such as setting up a home, either as a renter or a buyer, are universally relevant.

The book is filled with more than 70 pre-made checklists, with tips such as bringing a note to remind housekeeping not to turn off the lights in your room when preparing to stay at a hotel for Shabbat, or using cooking spray to coat hanukkiot before using, to make clean-up easier.

The book, however, is not merely a dispassionate set of checklists and tips. Saltzman’s advice comes wrapped in small bits of Jewish wisdom, such as when she connects the Jewish directive to be “stewards of the Earth” with tips for reducing waste.

Circumcision in Israel (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)Circumcision in Israel (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Guidance for Jewish law and life

She also liberally shares guidance about Jewish law. For example, for special days on the Jewish calendar, she identifies basic observances according to Jewish law, such as hearing all the blasts of a shofar on Rosh Hashanah. She also includes popular customs, such as giving guests at a pidyon haben (ceremony for a firstborn son) a small packet of garlic cloves and/or sugar cubes to use in their own cooking. While these tips are helpful reminders for someone raised in an observant Jewish home, their value to converts and newly religious Jews increases exponentially.

She helpfully notes when there is a difference between Ashkenazi and Sephardi customs. For example, in the chapter on ritual circumcision, Saltzman describes the Ashkenazi kvater custom, which involves honoring a couple, who pass the infant from the mother to the father. By contrast, Sephardi fathers, she notes, generally recite God’s 13 attributes of mercy during the service.

Occasionally, Saltzman shares opinions of her own, such as “Refusing to sign a halachic prenuptial agreement is a giant red flag,” which she inserts in bold in the chapter on weddings; or “Bonfires are dangerous and terrible for the environment,” a position she asserts in the chapter on Lag Ba’omer.

SPRINKLED THROUGHOUT the book are anecdotes of Saltzman’s own life experiences, such as recounting the efforts she undertook to ensure her fertility in the chapter on infertility, or her experience grieving the loss of her mother in the chapter on mourning.

To supplement Organized Jewish Life, Saltzman prepared a companion planner specifically for Shabbat and major holiday planning. With a full year’s worth of colorful checklists for Shabbat preparation, including places to write down the guest list and menus for each meal, the planner is meant to be used throughout the year. And no Jewish reader will be surprised to note that the section on Passover alone is more than 20 pages!

With its multiple layers of information, anecdotes and opinions, Organized Jewish Life is probably best described as one woman’s guide to life. No reader will find every section relevant, but every reader will find parts that are genuinely helpful. 

Organized Jewish LifeBy Rebekah Chaifetz Saltzman328 pages; $31



Tags jewish books book review Life
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by