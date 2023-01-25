The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Central Manhattan: Rabbi Pinto Opens a Luxurious Mikvah Tahara

By MARK FISH
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 17:38
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

On the day of rejoicing in the Baba Sali, a new mikvah was opened in the Yeshivat Shuva Israel building in Manhattan. Rabbi Pinto: “The Baba Sali was like a mikvah that purified and sanctified the people of Israel.” 

Over time, the Shuva Israel World Center in Manhattan has become a center for the spreading of Torah and kindness to all Jewish residents of the Upper East Side neighborhood, that connects Central Park to East River.

Shuva Israel’s magnificent study hall in the Big Apple are overflowing with people and packed to the brim with prayers and classes in Torah and ethics. In addition, yeshiva students manage a huge project of providing help to the needy, including food baskets and aid for the sick. 

(credit: Shuva Israel) (credit: Shuva Israel)

On the occasion of the commemoration of the Baba Sali (may his merit protect us), ancestor of the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the opening of a magnificent mikvah tahara took place last night in the yeshiva building.

The opening of the beautiful mikvah has become the talk of the day among residents in the area, since from now on they will be able to immerse and purify themselves without having to spend time walking to distant neighborhoods.

The mikvah was established with the successful assistance of brothers, Mordechai Meir and Shimon Hedvat, as well as their mother, Nusrat bat Khurshid and for the elevation of the soul of their father, Zion ben Meir.

“This is an exciting moment,” said Rabbi Rotem Moyal, who worked towards the mikvah’s establishment. “After many years of no mikvah in our area, we are privileged to be partners in the establishment of this beautiful, luxurious mikvah, which will serve all residents of the Upper East Side in Manhattan,” he added.

He said, “Under the leadership of our teacher and rabbi, the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, we have been privileged that the yeshiva in Manhattan spreads the light of Torah and Judaism to every Jew in the area, and now also has a mikvah for men.”

Last night, the Admor Rabbi Pinto arrived at the mikvah tahara and blessed the donors and those involved in the work: “The merit of having the mikvah is due to my ancestor, the holy Sidna Baba Sali, who we are celebrating today. The Baba Sali was like a mikvah that purified and sanctified the people of Israel.” 

“We have been privileged to have established the mikvah specifically on the day of his commemoration. Additionally, these are the days of the Shovavim, when every one of Israel can easily purify his soul and cleanse himself of his sins,” Rabbi Pinto added.



