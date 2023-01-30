Watch: How can we guarantee a better life for ourselves

The heart and brain control our lives. Our feelings, our conclusions, and our intentions. Man must learn when to use his heart and when to use his brain.

In Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto's class, he listed the differences between the heart and the mind and explained that, at times, the mind could cause us to fall. For example: When something bad happens, the mind blames us and tells us that it happened because of us, why? Because it can't find another explanation for the situation.

But the heart is man's most important drive. It feels, it drives, and it knows how to explain a situation adequately. Therefore, man must live while balancing between the heart and the mind and not blindly follow the mind and the brain's conclusions. Watch Rabbi Pinto's full remarks.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel