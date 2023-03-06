The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Live Broadcast from Manhattan: Join in the Purim Festivities with The Admor Rabbi Pinto

By MARK FISH
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 16:49
(photo credit: Yossi Cohen)
(photo credit: Yossi Cohen)

Purim is here, and communities in Israel and around the world will be celebrating the Jewish victory over the wicked Haman who wanted to destroy and obliterate the Jewish people.

In the Big Apple, the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto will hold the Purim feast at the world headquarters of the Shuva Israel institutions in Manhattan. Thousands of his students will attend festivities on Tuesday afternoon, which will be accompanied by singers and musicians.

Over the past few days, Rabbi Pinto gave special emphasis to the power of the days surrounding Purim, of which it is written, Kol haposhet yad - notnim, meaning that everything a person requests and desires will be provided for him.

The following day, on Wednesday, Rabbi Pinto will hold a special class in Vienna where he is expected to open the doors of a new study center for the first time, another addition to the dozens of Shuva Israel study centers worldwide.

This evening - Monday - at the termination of the Fast of Esther, there will be a Megillah reading at Rabbi Pinto’s Beit Midrash in Manhattan, New York. All of the public is invited and welcome.

Watch the live broadcast of Rabbi Pinto’s Torah class and the Purim celebrations.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags rabbi purim students
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by