Beware of the ‘Flying Monkeys’ That May Harm You

By MARK PEAKE
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 15:43
In his weekly class held last night (Sunday) in the city of Rabat, the capital of Morocco, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto explained the mental processes that lead a person to talk badly about others in his surroundings.

He used the term "flying monkeys" which is known in popular psychology to characterize a narcissist's modus operandi of spreading slander and evil reports.

Watch Rabbi Pinto’s full talk.

Rabbi Pinto explained: "The world of psychology calls the method of a person who spreads evil reports and creates disputes a ‘flying monkey.’ When a person imparts to other people the negative message that they are unliked and abhorred, he is putting ‘flying monkeys’ in their heads."

Rabbi Pinto continued: "Beware of ‘flying monkeys!’ If you find yourself faced by them - toss them out and don't believe them. If someone comes to you and tells you slander and stories, 'this person did that to you and he said this about you,' just flick it off. Don't even think about it, make a clean cut. Some people like to make others dependent on them and like to manipulate them. Those people have sullied minds and you should stay far away from them."

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



